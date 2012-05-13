DUBAI/CAIRO May 13 Dubai's Arabtec dragged the
bourse to a 13-week low on Sunday after investors pocketed gains
amid concerns about the minority shareholders' stake in the
contractor, while Egyptian stocks rebounded on optimism over
political stability in the country.
Abu Dhabi fund Aabar Investments has raised its stake in
Arabtec Holding to 53 percent, a market official said on Sunday,
effectively taking control of Dubai's largest builder after a
failed $1.7 billion bid two years ago.
Arabtec shares, which had surged 94 percent year-to-date,
plunged 5.8 percent over fears that the company may delist and
that minority shareholders' interests would be overlooked.
"The rationale is that Arabtec will be a good instrument
towards building Abu Dhabi 2030 plans," said an Abu Dhabi-based
trader who asked not to be identified.
"Partly, the share price reaction is due to a bad overall
market background and some has to do with selling on fact."
Dubai's index dropped 1.8 percent to its lowest
close since Feb. 9.
"The DFMGI is hitting a support level near 1,480 points and
may target 1,570 level," said Mateb Al Ghanim, portfolio manager
at Riyadh-based Amlakuna Investment Group. "The next support is
near 1,466 levels... If a rebound occurs, the index faces a
strong resistance at 1,649 levels."
Bellwether Emaar Properties fell 1.3 percent and
heavyweight bank Emirates NBD declined 1.4 percent.
In Egypt, the main index rose 1.4 percent, led by
construction and real estate stocks on signs politics may be
stabilising ahead of presidential polls due to begin on May 23.
"Several factors are contributing to the market, mostly from
retail investors," said Chamel Fahmy of Pharos Securities.
These include a weekend free of political protests and a
court ruling late last week that rejected an attempt to have the
election postponed, he added.
"Turnover is not impressive. I'm expecting we will remain at
this same pace until presidential elections, and then the
long-term picture will clarify," said Fahmy.
Orascom Construction gained 3.1 percent, and Palm
Hills climbed 2 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the index fell 0.7 percent to an
11-week low as petrochemicals stocks headed declines.
It trimmed year-to-date gains to 11.9 percent.
"We might see a minor rebound close to 7,350, which is still
an opportunity for the short-term traders to minimise their
positions," said Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical analysis
at Cairo's Beltone Financial.
"We expect the bears to continue their attack and push the
index downward, close to the range of 6,850 and 7,000."
Yanbu National Petrochemical slid 2.3 percent, and
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical dropped 2 percent.
"We are in a correction phase and it's a matter of weeks
before the market will rebound to new highs," said Sebastien
Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor.
Henin added he is bullish on the Saudi economy, but further
negative news from Europe could thwart a Saudi rebound.
Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly loss,
while world stocks have also slid on uncertainty over Europe's
festering debt crisis.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 1.8 percent to 1,488 points.
EGYPT
* The benchmark rose 1.4 percent to 5,083 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure declined 0.2 percent to 2,474 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 7,183 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 8,536 points.
OMAN
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 5,736 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.01 percent to 6,446 points.
BAHRAIN
* The benchmark lost 0.02 percent to 1,160 points.
