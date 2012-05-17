DUBAI May 16 Dubai's index made its
largest gain in three weeks on Thursday, rebounding from
Wednesday's 15-week low as early-morning gains in Asia drew in
local bargain hunters, while Egypt extended losses ahead of next
week's presidential election.
Other Middle East markets ended mixed, with Abu Dhabi
and Oman eking out minor gains while Kuwait and
Qatar again fell.
Dubai's index climbed 0.7 percent, its biggest rise since
April 24, as volumes slumped to a four-month low. The benchmark
has fallen 15.9 percent since a 16-month high on March 5, to be
up 9 percent this year.
"If we don't get something to move the markets between now
and early June, we will probably be in this range until after
Ramadan (in July/August)," said Mohammed Yasin, an Abu
Dhabi-based capital markets specialist.
"There's no news to move the market and the negative
sentiment from outside looks like increasing rather than
decreasing."
Gulf stocks have slid in recent weeks, tracking declines in
global markets that have been roiled by deepening turmoil in
Greece and fears of contagion spreading to other stressed euro
zone economies.
"The noise from Europe is unsettling, which is why we have
this weak underlying tone in regional markets," said Ibrahim
Masood, senior investment officer at Mashreq Bank.
"Nothing dramatic has changed in the Gulf - company numbers
were decent, but there's no near-term catalyst. Until we get
clarity on how Europe will pan out, markets will tread water."
Egypt's benchmark index fell 1.3 percent, its
fourth straight decline, as nervous investors cut positions
ahead of the two-day presidential election that starts on
Wednesday.
"Investors are shying away from taking any critical
decisions," said Osama Mourad of Arab Finance Brokerage. "Some
of the candidates have also recently been talking about imposing
capital gains taxes, which has investors worried."
Oil services firm Maridive plunged 8.4 percent,
its third straight decline. On Tuesday, it reported a
first-quarter loss of $1.6 million.
Palm Hills dropped 6.3 percent, bringing its
losses since Sunday to 13 percent. The luxury property developer
posted a quarterly loss of 16.3 million pounds on Tuesday.
Orascom Construction Industries fell 0.2 percent
after shareholders approved a plan to separate its construction
and fertiliser businesses into two new companies.
Kuwait's index fell for a seventh session in eight.
Telecoms operator Zain dropped 4.2 percent and
National Bank of Kuwait slid 1.9 percent.
"There aren't many stories in the market to talk about and
most of the large-caps have been quite downbeat - banks are
showing little growth and the two big telcos aren't doing much,"
said Shahid Hameed, Global Investment House head of asset
management for the Gulf region.
Oman's index rose for a second day since Tuesday's
14-week low, but trading was lacklustre with investors diverting
funds to subscribe to Bank Nizwa's IPO, which closes next week.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 1,476 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure climbed 0.03 percent to 2,468 points.
EGYPT
* The benchmark fell 1.3 percent to 4,890 points.
QATAR
* The index dipped 0.2 percent to 8,455 points.
OMAN
* The measure rose 0.2 percent to 5,657 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,429 points.
BAHRAIN
* The benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 1,152 points.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Werr in Cairo; Editing by
Amran Abocar)