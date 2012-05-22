DUBAI May 22 Dubai's index rose for a
third session in four on Tuesday as upbeat global markets buoyed
sentiment, but late selling wiped out much of its intraday
gains, with short-term retail traders dominant and seeking a
quick profit.
Most Middle East markets were also up as investors worldwide
bought into riskier assets on hopes European leaders would agree
on fresh action to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Dubai's index climbed 0.6 percent, easing away from
Wednesday's 15-week low to take its 2012 gains to 10.6 percent.
"What we're seeing now is daily trading from small
speculators - they are watching global and regional markets and
trading based on that," said Samer al-Jaouni, general manager of
Middle East Financial Brokerage Co. "People prefer to do daily
trading. Institutions are cautious and prefer to watch."
Traders focused on mid-cap, liquid stocks that are easy to
enter and exit.
National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) fell
1.6 percent and Islamic mortgage lender Tamweel
dropped 0.9 percent, while builder Arabtec rose 0.7
percent. This trio accounted for more than a third of all shares
changing hands.
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, Aldar Properties and
Sorouh Real Estate climbed 3.7 and 3.9 percent
respectively, extending gains after sources told Reuters the
emirate had picked four banks to advise on a potential merger of
the two state-backed developers.
The merger plan comes after property prices tumbled in the
United Arab Emirates from 2008 peaks. Property firms have been
forced to cancel projects and restructure their huge pile of
debt, while Aldar's shares are down 92 percent from a 2008 high.
In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical and bank stocks led gains as
the kingdom's benchmark rose for a third day since Saturday's
three-month low.
Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
climbed 1.1 percent, Al-Rajhi Bank rose 2.4 percent
and Yanbu petrochemical (Yansab) added 1.9 percent.
"It's mainly oil prices dictating Saudi market sentiment,"
said Hesham Tuffaha, Bakheet Investment Group head of asset
management.
Saudi will not cut spending even if oil prices fall, Finance
Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on Tuesday.
Oil was steady at around $92.55 at 1152 GMT, having
rebounded from Friday's seven-month low.
The scope for further gains will depend on crude prices -
should oil break above $100 again, Saudi's share index could
head towards 8,000 points, but if prices drop below $90, it will
be difficult for the benchmark to hold at current levels,
Tuffaha said.
He forecast the Saudi market would rise 1-2 percent over the
next week or so.
"Most likely, oil and global markets will continue rising
and that will help the Saudi market," he added.
Oman's index climbed 2.3 percent, its largest gain in
15 months as volumes hit a five-week peak.
Oman Telecommunications and rival operator Nawras
added 1.1 percent and 3.9 percent respectively.
Trading had slumped following the launch of Bank Nizwa's IPO
last month as investors sold shares to subscribe to the
offering.
"The IPO is closing today so whatever money people had left
over, they're putting this back into the market," said Joice
Mathew, United Securities head of research in Muscat.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 1,497 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure rose 0.1 percent to 2,471 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 1.1 percent to 7,104 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark rose 0.9 percent to 8,499 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure fell 0.5 percent to 6,381 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 2.3 percent to 5,750 points.
EGYPT
* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 4,864 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure fell 0.7 percent to 1,138 points.
(Additional reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)