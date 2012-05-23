DUBAI/CAIRO May 23 Most Gulf bourses ended
lower on Wednesday with investors cutting risk amid doubts the
European leaders will find new measures to tackle the bloc's
debt crisis, while Egypt's market gained on the first day of
presidential elections.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.6 percent, with
heavyweight sectors banking and petrochemicals weighing.
Al Rajhi Bank lost 1 percent and National
Industrialization (Tasnee) slipped 0.9 percent.
Developer Dar Al Arkan, the most traded stock,
rose 1.4 percent, bucking the market trend after it said it
would sell part of a residential project to chemicals giant
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).
Dar Al Arkan, which has $1 billion Islamic bond maturing in
July, said it will book gains of 741.7 million riyals ($197.8
million) from the SABIC land sale in the second quarter of 2012.
"Dar Al Arkan is on track to pay off its sukuk in the
summer-- that was the biggest overhang on the stock," said Amer
Khan, a Shuaa Asset Management fund manager.
Shares in SABIC slipped 0.3 percent amid selling pressure
across the petrochemical sector.
Lower oil prices also weighed on Saudi investor sentiment.
Petrochemical stocks tend to track oil prices.
Brent crude fell $1.27 to $107.14 per barrel on
Wednesday on growing hopes of a deal between Iran and the United
Nations nuclear watchdog, which eased fears of oil supply
disruption.
"Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar are at attractive levels. But
fundamentals are on the backseat right now because of global
events," said Khan, adding that he expects regional markets to
hold where they are barring any negative global news.
World shares fell on Wednesday as investors shunned riskier
assets, on renewed talk of a Greece euro exit.
In Egypt, the main index climbed 1.2 percent as the
country began voting in its first genuinely competitive
presidential election.
Trading activity was muted with investors adopting a
cautious stance.
"Most of the large institutional funds are on the
sidelines," said Hisham Halaldeen. "We don't expect a pick-up in
trade till there's more clarity on the election's outcome."
Orascom Telecom jumped 10 percent and was the most
heavily traded stock amid unconfirmed talk of Gulf institutional
buying. An Orascom official was not immediately available for
comment.
In Dubai, the index fell 1.1 percent, down for a
second session in five since hitting a 15-week low on May 16.
Large-caps Emirates NBD and Emaar Properties
dropped 1.5 and 2.4 percent respectively. Logistics
operator Aramex slid 2.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi's measure bucked the regional downtrend,
rising 0.2 percent.
Heavyweight First Gulf Bank gained 2.4 percent and
Abu Dhabi National Energy (TAQA) climbed 1.7 percent.
The latter said on Tuesday it would study joint utility
investments in Turkey.
In Qatar, the benchmark reversed most of Tuesday's
gains, closing 0.4 percent lower.
Losers outnumbered gainers 14 to five. Qatar National Bank
slipped 0.7 percent and Qatar Electricity and Water
fell 1.2 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 7,061 points.
EGYPT
* The measure gained 1.2 percent to 4,922 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 1,480 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure rose 0.2 percent to 2,475 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark declined 0.4 percent to 8,467 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure dipped 0.2 percent to 6,367 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.5 percent to 5,721 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.06 percent to 1,138 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)