By Praveen Menon
| DUBAI, June 4
DUBAI, June 4 Most Gulf markets retreated on
Monday, trading on muted volumes, as sliding oil prices and
further declines on overseas markets kept investors at bay.
Global trends dominated moves in Gulf bourses due to a lack
of regional catalyst in company news or economic developments.
The United Arab Emirates' bourses were the biggest losers,
with both Dubai and Abu Dhabi slumping to four-month lows.
Dubai's index ends 0.3 percent lower, its lowest close since
Feb. 2. Trading volumes were down by more than a third from
Sunday.
Property-related stocks head Dubai's losers. Heavyweight
Emaar Properties dropped 1 percent, Deyaar
loses 4 percent and builder Arabtec shed 1.4 percent.
"The fact that volumes were muted show there is not much
selling pressure," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at
The National Investor. "Global factors will drive Gulf markets,
but I'm not expecting any major impact."
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.2 percent, its lowest close since
Jan. 30. Trading volumes are the lowest since mid-January.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi was the main drag,
falling 2.4 percent, but Aldar Properties and Sorouh
Real Estate added 3 and 1.1 percent respectively.
Uncertain worldwide growth outlook flushed more investors
out of riskier assets, sending global shares and commodities
down, despite signs that a drive by Europe's leaders to tackle
the region's debt crisis was gathering momentum.
Brent crude extended losses to hit a 16-month low below $96
a barrel.
Meanwhile, Saudi's index bucked the trend and
advanced for a second session this week, regaining some lost
ground from a drop of 4.2 percent on Saturday.
"The pressure we saw on Saudi was mostly due to
petrochemical stocks. However, markets were expected to recoup
these losses," said Henin.
The bourse ended 0.3 percent higher. Bellwether Saudi Basic
Industries Corp. gained 1.4 percent and Al Rajhi Bank
added 0.4 percent.
In Kuwait, logistics firm Agility advanced 2.8
percent.
Agility said on Monday that it had acquired a 62 percent
stake in United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC)
, an airline support service and transport provider,
for 26 million dinars (US$ 92.7 million). UPAC's shares ended 7
percent higher.
Kuwait's index ended 0.5 percent lower.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 1,437 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 2,422 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark climbed 0.3 percent to 6,770 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.03 percent to 5,719 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure dipped 0.5 percent to 6,094 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 4,609 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark slipped 0.01 percent to 8,333 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure fell 0.3 percent to 1,134 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)