DUBAI, June 14 Dubai's benchmark fell
to a one-week low and most Gulf Arab bourses also declined on
Thursday, with investors reluctant to hold big positions ahead
of a long weekend that includes elections in Egypt and Greece.
Egypt will return to the polls on June 16-17 to choose a new
president and investors hope a peaceful vote will boost Cairo
stocks next week, while a leftist victory in Greece's election
could ultimately force the country out of the euro.
"We're being held hostage to international market
performance - it's one day up and then one day down, which is
confusing everyone," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and
chief trader at Gulfmena Alternative Investments.
"It's all about the Greece elections - whether the
conservative or anti-austerity parties win will be a major
decider of market direction."
Dubai's benchmark dropped 1 percent to its lowest finish
since June 6.
"There's still buying, but it's very selective - either
defensive or opportunistic," said Shurrab.
Air Arabia fell 0.3 percent to be within 5 percent
of June 3's two-year low. The budget carrier accounted for
nearly half of total volumes, which were barely a tenth of the
2012 peak.
"There's institutional money coming in at these levels,
taking positions that would provide high dividend yields instead
of staying in cash," added Shurrab.
Qatar's index slipped 0.1 percent to an eight-month
low of 8,252 points.
Qatar National Bank fell 0.2 percent and Qatar
Telecom dropped 1.3 percent.
Trading volumes hit an 11-month low on Wednesday and
activity remains muted.
"The market's decline has been on low liquidity - there's no
panic selling, but also no willingness to take new positions,"
said Omnia Ashmawy, a Doha-based technical analyst.
The index broke through a major support at 8,350 points,
Ashmawy said. This now acts as a resistance level, while new
support is at 8,150.
"The market will move within this range for a while -
foreign investors are worried about international markets, while
Qatari investors don't want to buy because their of summer
vacations," said Ashmawy.
The market slump came as Saudi Arabia's index made an
early-year surge, with investors selling out of Qatar to
increase their exposure to Riyadh stocks while a lack of company
news and a summer trading lull make an imminent rebound
unlikely.
These factors also mean long-term investors feel no urgency
to buy now because they expect share prices to fall further,
Ashmawy added.
Kuwait's index slumped to a four-month low after
declining for a fourth day following further political turmoil.
Infighting between the parliament and government has forced
the resignation of two cabinet ministers in less than a month
and threatens to draw in more of their cabinet colleagues, with
this dispute helping to derail a 30 billion dinar ($107 billion)
state development plan that investors had previously bet would
provide local banks with risk-free earnings.
Islamic lender Kuwait Finance House dropped 1.4
percent to equal a two-year low and Ahli United Bank
slipped 1.2 percent.
Markets in Oman, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will be
closed on Thursday.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1 percent to 1,464 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure fell 0.07 percent to 2,446 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent to 8,252 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure slipped 0.1 percent to 5,908 points.
EGYPT
* The benchmark fell 0.05 percent to 4,419 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.03 percent to 5,709 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure rose 1.2 percent to 1,130 points.
