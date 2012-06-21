By Nadia Saleem and Patrick Werr
| DUBAI/CAIRO, June 21
DUBAI/CAIRO, June 21 Gulf bourses ended mixed in
a muted session on Thursday that saw investors little moved by
index compiler MSCI's decision to keep frontier market status
for the UAE and Qatar, while Egypt's bourse resumed its decline
on political woes.
This was the fourth time Qatar and UAE failed to obtain
emerging market status, an upgrade which could attract renewed
interest from long-term investors and global fund managers.
For the UAE, MSCI said it meets all the requirements for
promotion but there are specific market "accessibility issues"
related to custody, clearing and settlement.
Meanwhile, it said the "very low foreign ownership limit
levels imposed on Qatari companies is expected to be the only
remaining impediment to the reclassification of the MSCI Qatar
Index to emerging markets."
MSCI had previously denied both Qatar and the UAE promotions
in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
Dubai's index slipped 0.4 percent, trading within
its tight range of 85 points over the past six weeks.
There was little hope of an upgrade to emerging market
status and few bets placed ahead of the announcement.
"Things were clear -- we knew what the MSCI was looking for
and the improvement was minimal," said Sebastien Henin,
portfolio manager at The National Investor. "It's a complete
non-event right now. The bulk of the investors are already out
of the markets."
Bellwether Emaar Properties dropped 1.4 percent
and Dubai Financial Market, the only listed Gulf
bourse, shed 0.6 percent. These two stocks would have seen funds
inflow in case of an emerging market upgrade for the UAE.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.8 percent, with
telecom operator Etisalat the main support. Shares in
the firm, available for trading only to UAE nationals, gained
2.4 percent.
In Qatar, the measure lost 0.6 percent, extending
year-to-date declines to 6 percent and making it the
worst-performing Gulf market. Losers outnumbered gainers 15 to
three.
Investors are likely to train their eyes on developments in
U.S. and Europe. Rising concern about global growth triggered
falls in shares and commodities on Thursday after data showed
Chinese and European factory activity slowing, a day after the
Federal Reserve extended its stimulus policy due to a weakening
U.S. recovery.
"Each time we have strong volatility on international
markets, there will be impact on us, but we have been quite
resilient," Henin said. "As long as the situation in Europe
doesn't reach a severe point, I don't see a major trend change
for our markets. Even if growth in Europe and U.S. is slowing,
it should be manageable for us because the domestic story is
getting stronger.
Elsewhere, Egypt's benchmark index resumed its
decline after a one-day pause, dropping 1.9 percent on political
anxieties after the result announcement of Egypt's presidential
election was postponed over allegations of fraud.
The delay frayed nerves as the Muslim Brotherhood, which
claims victory, threatened to take to the streets in protest at
moves by the ruling generals to deny them power.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Tahrir Square for a
second night on Wednesday to demand that the officers who pushed
Mubarak aside keep their word and hand over power to civilians
by July 1.
The index, which is at 4,032 points, has declined by 17
percent since the presidential election began in May.
"It is political concerns," said Osama Mourad of Arab
Finance Brokerage. "We are still waiting for election results,
for Mubarak to die and to see what will happen in Tahrir on
Friday."
In Kuwait, the benchmark ended 0.3 percent lower,
falling for the last seven sessions in eight as the country
suffers from political upheaval.
A court ruling on Wednesday dissolved the parliament elected
earlier this year and reinstated the previous assembly.
Volumes slumped to their lowest since May 13, as investors
stuck to sidelines amid the uncertainty of political direction.
But there was no apparent panic because tensions between the
cabinet and parliament are a longstanding feature of Kuwaiti
politics.
Some investors hope the dissolution of parliament could
actually improve economic policy-making and allow normal
planning to resume. Mainly Islamist lawmakers elected early this
year have been summoning ministers to parliament for aggressive
questioning, and the attacks have prompted resignations of
officials including the finance minister.
"This has never happened before - there is so much
uncertainty that everyone has taken a wait and see approach," a
Kuwait-based trader, who asked not to be identified because of
political sensitivities, said of parliament's dissolution.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,470 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure climbed 0.8 percent to 2,508 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark declined 0.7 percent to 8,253 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure eased 0.3 percent to 5,917 points.
EGYPT
* The benchmark fell 1.9 percent to 4,032 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 5,666 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.09 percent to 1,128 points.