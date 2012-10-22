DUBAI Oct 22 Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Monday but trading volumes shrank as investors cut risk with the
approach of holidays, while Kuwait's bourse steadied after a
plunge on Sunday because of political tensions.
Saudi Arabia's bourse fell 0.6 percent, finishing at
a one-week low. Petrochemical and banking stocks were the main
drags as investors reduced exposure to heavyweights.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) shed 0.6
percent, Al Rajhi Bank slipped 0.7 percent and Samba
Financial Group fell 1.4 percent.
Trading volume fell to 148 million shares, the lowest daily
level since Oct. 15. Saudi Arabia's stock market will close from
Oct. 27 to 31 for Eid al-Adha holidays.
"Activity is dwindling ahead of the long holiday and we're
seeing some selling to reduce exposure," said Sleiman Aboulhosn,
assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital.
"We're looking to see a strong move higher post-Eid and
before year-end, since the fundamentals are still highly
favourable in Saudi, especially those in consumer-related
stocks."
Property developer Dar Al Arkan, the most active
stock on the index, fell 1.1 percent to 8.75 riyals after the
firm posted a 2.9 percent fall in quarterly net profit, missing
expectations.
In Dubai, the index climbed 0.1 percent but volume
slumped to a seven-week low.
Emaar Properties rose 0.3 percent, contractor
Drake & Scull added 0.2 percent and builder Arabtec
climbed 0.4 percent.
The index finished at 1,652 points, within 2 points of
Wednesday's 25-week high. About 46 million shares traded, the
lowest since Sept. 5.
"Investors are waiting for more clarity on Q3 results and
the 1,650 level is a strong resistance," said Nabil Al Rantisi,
managing director at Menacorp in Abu Dhabi, adding that trading
was thin because of the upcoming holiday. UAE markets will close
on Oct. 25-28 for Eid al-Adha.
Shares in telecom operator du > slipped 1.3 percent
from Sunday's near three-year high. It reported a 34 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, narrowly missing
analysts' estimates.
KUWAIT
Kuwait's bourse closed 0.2 percent lower at 5,716
points; selling pressure lessened after the index dropped during
the day as low as 5,677, near August's eight-year low of 5,661,
which is seen as strong technical support.
But market sentiment remained weak after police used
teargas, stun grenades and baton charges on Sunday night to
disperse thousands of demonstrators protesting against changes
to the electoral law, which the opposition has called a
constitutional coup by the government.
The index lost 3.1 percent on Sunday ahead of the protest,
its biggest daily fall since mid-2009.
Large-caps National Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait
Finance House fell 2.1 and 2.6 percent respectively on
Monday. On Sunday they closed flat because of what traders
identified as buying by government-linked funds, but such buying
was less conspicuous on Monday.
Shares in Wataniya ended flat. Kuwait's No.2
telecom operator missed estimates with a 31 percent drop in
quarterly profit.
Elsewhere, Muscat's benchmark shed 1.1 percent to
finish at its lowest level since Oct. 14.
Telecom operator Nawras was the main drag. Shares
in the firm plunged 8.3 percent after it posted a 47 percent
decline in quarterly profit, blaming a drop in text revenue and
higher network maintenance costs.
