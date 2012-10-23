DUBAI Oct 23 Kuwait's main stock index rose from Monday's 10-week low as bargain-hunters stepped in following two days of declines spurred by political unrest, while Gulf markets were mixed in thin trade as Eid holidays approached.

The Kuwaiti index climbed 0.5 percent on Tuesday. It had suffered its largest drop in more than three years on Sunday, falling 3.1 percent, and extended those losses on the following day in the wake of political protests.

Police used teargas, stun grenades and baton charges on Sunday night to disperse thousands of demonstrators protesting against changes to the electoral law, which the opposition has called a constitutional coup by the government.

"The market's stability shows the panic has been absorbed by the market," said Fouad Abdulrahman Alhadlaq, deputy general manager at Al Dar Asset Management.

However, traders noted there was no clear sign of any resolution to the political tensions. The government banned gatherings of more than 20 people and gave police more powers to disperse protests, local media reported on Tuesday.

"Many investors are cautious and prefer to stay on the sidelines in case anything happens over the holidays that might negatively influence the market. The political situation is a major influence for the time being," Hadlaq said.

Kuwait's stock exchange will close from Oct. 25 through 29 for the Eid al-Adha vacation.

The top traded stocks on Tuesday were small-caps, signalling a return of short-term retail traders. Gulf Finance House gained 1.3 percent and Ithmaar Bank added 2.0 percent.

Heavyweights, usually the preserve of institutional investors, traded little. Only three of the 10 largest companies by market value gained, with National Bank of Kuwait up 1.1 percent and Commercial Bank adding 1.5 percent.

Kuwait Finance House rose 1.4 percent. The Gulf state's largest Islamic lender appointed veteran board member Mohammed Al-Khodairi as its new chairman, replacing Sameer al-Nafisi who has resigned.

SAUDI ARABIA

In Saudi Arabia, large-caps dragged down the bourse for a third straight session and trading volumes plunged to a 13-month low.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp and National Industrialization shed 1.1 and 2.9 percent respectively.

The kingdom's index slipped 0.2 percent to its lowest level since Oct. 15. The market traded 119 million shares, the lowest daily amount since September 2011.

"There's not much activity and volumes are thin due to the long vacation coming up - it's mostly retail investors that are selling before Eid," said Turki Fadaak, head of research at Al Bilad Investment.

"The market reaction to Q3 earnings, which in general were better than Q2, is likely to be after the holidays."

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank helped lift the emirate's index from a one-week low; the index closed 0.2 percent higher.

Shares in FGB rose 1.5 percent after the lender posted a 15-percent rise in third-quarter profit, matching analysts' estimates.

"We believe this is a strong set of results and FGB remains our top pick in the UAE," Aarthi Chandrasekaran, analyst at NBK Capital, said in a note. "Operating income came broadly in line with our forecast, loans continued to expand, and asset quality indicators remained stable."

Developers Sorouh Real Estate and Aldar Properties rose 1.5 and 0.7 percent respectively.

In Dubai, shares in Tamweel tumbled 5.1 percent to their lowest close since Oct. 3 after the mortgage lender reported a sharp decline in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

But Emaar Properties added 1.1 percent ahead of third-quarter earnings. After market hours, the firm posted a 4.7 percent drop in profit, missing estimates by a large margin, although analysts said this did not indicate the real estate market's gradual recovery was faltering.

Dubai's measure slipped 0.1 percent, with volumes concentrated in small-cap stocks.

In Qatar, the benchmark declined 0.3 percent to its lowest finish since Oct. 14. Barwa Real Estate dropped 1.9 percent; it said third-quarter net profit more than doubled but that was due to gains booked on the fair value of investments, while operating and finance costs rose.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

KUWAIT

* The benchmark gained 0.5 percent to 5,745 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index dipped 0.2 percent to 6,729 points.

ABU DHABI

* The benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 2,653 points.

DUBAI

* The measure slipped 0.1 percent to 1,650 points.

QATAR

* The measure declined 0.3 percent to 8,512 points.

OMAN

* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 5,661 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure gained 0.2 percent to 1,062 points.