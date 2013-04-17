* Saudi regulator proves possible manipulation -traders
* Petrochem stocks continue slide
* Kuwait rises before Q1 earnings
* Air Arabia jumps 4.7 pct in Dubai
* Bank Muscat slides after fraud hits Q1 earnings
By Nadia Saleem and David French
DUBAI, April 17 Saudi Arabia's bourse dropped
for a fifth straight session as a further fall in oil prices and
weak global markets weighed on shares. Insurance stocks slumped
as the financial regulator probed possible market manipulation,
according to traders.
Brent crude slid towards $99 per barrel on Wednesday
because of the prospect of sluggish fuel demand in the United
States and China, and rising stockpiles of U.S. crude.
This hurt petrochemical shares; Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) dropped 1.4 percent, dragging down the main
index, which was 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday.
The insurance sector's index sank 5.2 percent after
the Capital Market Authority launched a probe into potential
market manipulation by some investors, traders said. Insurance
stocks are a favourite target of shorter-term speculation; there
was no immediate comment from the CMA.
"A CMA inspection into illegal trading caused a deep
correction in speculative stocks," said Mohammad Omran, an
independent financial analyst based in Riyadh. "The inspection
rang a bell that there is a watchdog."
In Kuwait, the measure rose 0.6 percent to 7,086
points, a fresh 29-month high, as investors increased positions
ahead of first-quarter earnings.
The market resumed gains after a dip earlier this week when
a prominent Kuwaiti opposition politician was sentenced to five
years in jail for insulting the emir.
"The market is oblivious to political instability and this
is adding to the favourable sentiment, which should propel the
market further towards the 7,500 level that many thought
unattainable," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at Global
Investment House.
National Bank of Kuwait, which reported flat net
profit for the first quarter after the market closed but said
its operating environment was improving, fell 1.1 percent.
In Dubai, the index snapped a three-session losing
run, gaining 0.1 percent, as bargain-hunters returned ahead of
first-quarter numbers. The market was led by budget carrier Air
Arabia, which jumped 4.7 percent - its biggest one-day
hike since February 2012.
"What has surprised some of us is that there has been an
increase in volumes earlier than thought - usually people price
in Q1 earnings towards the end of April," said an Abu
Dhabi-based trader who asked not to be identified.
Investors are betting on strong earnings growth, not just
for the first quarter but for the year ahead, he added. Most
United Arab Emirates companies have yet to report their
quarterly numbers.
Oman's bourse dipped 0.1 percent as heavyweight Bank
Muscat slumped 1.1 percent after posting a 25 percent
drop in first-quarter earnings. The bank was forced to take a
one-off 15 million rial ($39 million) provision after suffering
card fraud in February.
Qatar's exchange gained 0.5 percent, aided by gains
in heavyweights Qatar National Bank and Industries
Qatar, which rose 0.7 and 2.0 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 7,060 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure climbed 0.6 percent to 7,086 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 1,970 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.1 percent to 3,091 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 0.7 percent to 5,259 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.1 percent to 6,233 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark rose 0.5 percent to 8,409 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure was flat at 1,092 points.