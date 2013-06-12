* UAE decision was largely expected, Qatar less so
* Markets already bought, rise may not continue short-term
* But long-term step towards making Gulf investment
destination
* Egypt breaks major technical support
* Morocco falls further on MSCI downgrade
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, June 12 United Arab Emirates and Qatar
bourses climbed on Wednesday after index compiler MSCI said it
would include the two countries in its emerging markets
benchmark. Egypt tumbled to an 11-month low partly on worries
about the possibility of being excluded from the same index.
The reclassification by MSCI is seen as an important step in
developing the Gulf as a destination for equity investment in
the long term.
Fund managers estimated the upgrades might draw a fresh $500
million each to the UAE and Qatar when they took effect next
May. More importantly, they could help to improve many foreign
investors' perception of the Gulf.
"This will get some institutional investors from outside the
region to lose their inhibitions and in many ways faulty
thinking," said Antony Mallis, chief executive officer at
Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
Dubai's index rose 1.6 percent, extending its 2013
gains to 47.6 percent. Abu Dhabi's benchmark advanced 2.7
percent, posting its biggest one-day gain since December 2009
and extending its year-to-date rise to 39.1 percent.
The upgrades had been partially priced in as speculators had
been busy in the days leading up to the announcement. The
market's rally has been predominantly driven by retail
investors, and heavier fund flows from institutional investors
are only expected next year.
Qatar's reclassification came as more of a surprise because
companies there still maintain tight caps on foreign ownership,
and the caps will not be high even after planned changes. MSCI
said it was satisfied by Qatar's intention to reform, however.
Doha's index rose 1.8 percent to its highest level
since September 2008.
Because the markets have already been bought actively in
recent months, traders and fund managers said they would not
necessarily continue rising in coming days on the MSCI decision,
especially given the poor global climate for emerging markets.
"The impact will not be the same as it would have been
before interest and liquidity picked up to drive the current
rally on UAE bourses," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager
at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia's index gained
0.5 percent. Some fund managers speculate that to avoid missing
out on new flows of funds into the Gulf due to the MSCI
decision, Saudi Arabia may now go ahead with a long-delayed plan
to open its market to direct foreign investment, though there is
no concrete evidence of this.
EGYPT
In Egypt, local investors led a sharp-sell off after MSCI
said a shortage of foreign currency in the country might
eventually prompt it to be excluded from the emerging market
index. Investors have reported problems with currency when
repatriating money from Egypt, an MSCI official said.
Sentiment was already weak because of the approach of June
30, the one-year anniversary of President Mohamed Morsi's
administration. The opposition plans massive demonstrations to
mark the date, raising fears of violence.
"It's a complete meltdown for the market - all the negative
news is hitting the market," said Mohamed Radwan, director of
international sales at Pharos Securities.
"People just had enough of it and sellers on a daily basis
prove that they are making the right decision."
The Cairo index lost 5.2 percent to 4,598 points,
its largest one-day decline since November 2012. It broke below
major technical support at the November low of 4,683. There is
now no strong support above the 2012 low of 4,027.
Morocco's index fell 0.4 percent after MSCI
downgraded it to frontier market status. The decision had
largely been expected, and the market had been falling in
anticipation during recent weeks.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.6 percent to 2,396 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 2.7 percent to 3,661 points.
QATAR
* The index advanced 1.8 percent to 9,518 points.
EGYPT
* The index tumbled 5.2 percent to 4,598 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 7,624 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.7 percent to 7,972 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.6 percent to 6,621 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 1,203 points.