DUBAI, June 13 Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate surged on Thursday after the Abu Dhabi developers said no objections were raised by creditors of Sorouh to a state-backed merger of the two firms set for June-end.

The property firms said in a statement the merger deal will go through by June 30, pending a ministerial approval after a three-month period for Sorouh creditors to object to the proposed merger expired without any objections being raised.

Sorouh shares jumped 8.3 percent to hit a 44-month high and Aldar rallied 4.3 percent to its highest since Jan. 2011.

"This is a big momentum trade," said a Dubai-based asset manager speaking on condition of anonymity. "Once merged, we'll see the book value to assess the stock price. Valuations are already stretched at this point with the real estate recovery story already factored in."

Abu Dhabi's broader measure ended flat while Dubai's index climbed 0.2 percent, extending 2013 gains to 47.9 percent.

Heavy retail activity pushed the market up this week and was further buoyed after Wednesday's announcement by index compiler MSCI to upgrade UAE and Qatar to emerging market status.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut it's outlook on UAE to neutral from overweight saying the market was "fully valued".

Analysts say UAE small-caps are at a risk of a sharp correction following a bull run driven by speculators, while fundamentally strong names are seen rising further.

In Qatar, the benchmark retreated 0.4 percent, easing off Wednesday's 57-month high.

Heavyweight Qatar National Bank and Ooredoo (Qtel) fell 1.2 and 2.3 percent respectively as investors booked gains after MSCI's upgrade.

In Kuwait, the benchmark declined 0.5 percent, trimming 2013 gains to 33.6 percent.

Some investors are cutting risk ahead of Sunday's constitutional court ruling on a new electoral law in the Gulf state. The emergency decree was issued by Kuwait's ruler last year, six weeks before the December poll, which changed the rules for voting and triggered some of the largest street protests in the country's history.

"We will continue to see market volatility; it's time for summer holidays, which changes market dynamics," said Jasem al-Zeraei, head of institutional sales at NBK Capital. "If the ruling comes in favour of the government, it might give a little push to the market. If not, the market will be hit."

If the court rules that the decree was not constitutional, parliament will need to be dissolved, triggering a snap election.

Elsewhere, Egypt's bourse recovered from an 11-month nadir but investors remain risk-averse due to political tensions and little signs of economic worries abating.

The market recovered some of previous day's 5.2 percent losses triggered after MSCI said a shortage of foreign currency in the country might eventually prompt the country's exclusion from the emerging market index.

"Today was a psychological rebound," said Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities. "I don't expect a decent rebound until there is a catalyst."

Radwan said the recent selling spree on worries over mass protests planned for President Mohamed Morsi's anniversary on June 30, marking his one-year in office, was exacerbated by margin calls. Local investors are also selling ahead of the financial close of the year at the end of the month to close their books.

Cairo's benchmark rose 1.2 percent, making its second gain in last nine sessions. Foreigners were net buyers, according to bourse data.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index gained 0.2percent to 2,400 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index ended flat 3,661 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 9,480 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 4,652 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 7,931 points.

OMAN

* The index declined 0.9 percent to 6,558 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index retreated 0.4 percent to 1,199 points. (Editing by Dinesh Nair)