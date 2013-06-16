* Traders attribute Kuwait gains to state-linked funds
* Shape of Kuwait's next parliament unclear
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, June 16 Kuwait's bourse rose on Sunday on
what traders said was buying by government-linked funds ahead of
a politically sensitive court ruling. After the close, the court
dissolved parliament and called for new elections, bringing
fresh uncertainty to the Gulf state.
Most other regional markets fell in heavy selling, dragged
down by escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding Syria and
the shaky global environment for emerging markets.
Kuwait's measure climbed 0.3 percent, halting a
two-session losing streak. The market is still up 34.1 percent
year-to-date, in a rally driven mainly by retail investors, who
have been encouraged by a government push on economic
development and expected improvement in corporate earnings.
The Constitutional Court threw out opposition challenges to
changes to the electoral system which had been decreed by the
emir. It is not yet clear whether this will prompt a stronger
campaign of opposition street protests, or whether the next
parliament will be more or less willing to work with the cabinet
to implement stalled economic projects.
"There are many people praising this resolution - but my
only reservation is that we don't need any more obstruction in
the movement of long-overdue economic development," said Fouad
Darwish, head of brokerage at Global Investment House.
Darwish said the market outlook would depend on whether the
previous parliament was reinstated or new elections took place.
But political uncertainty may trigger government buying
through the National Portfolio Fund, established to support the
market, he added. "I'm sure the government had its hand in the
market to lift prices."
An address to the nation by the emir, expected on Sunday
evening, may to some extent clarify the political situation.
REGION
Elsewhere, most regional markets retreated. Dubai's
benchmark lost 2.3 percent, cutting its 2013 gains to
44.6 percent. Abu Dhabi's measure retreated 0.9 percent.
As the Syria crisis intensified, Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi said he had cut diplomatic ties with Damascus and backed a
no-fly zone over Syria. Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah cut short a
holiday abroad to deal with the issue of Syria, while the United
States said it would keep F-16 fighters and Patriot missiles in
Jordan at Amman's request.
"The biggest discount to this region by foreigners is
political risks, and although generally this risk is
misunderstood and overdone, the situation in Syria is a real
threat," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management
in Dubai.
The instability in Syria could potentially affect the Suez
Canal and therefore oil supplies, he added.
In Doha, the index shed 0.6 percent, its second
decline from Wednesday's 57-month high.
The United Arab Emirates and Qatar surged last Wednesday
after an announcement by index compiler MSCI that it would
upgrade the two countries to emerging market status. But since
the markets had already gained sharply this year, the positive
impact of the news has been short-lived.
Traders said Qatar was not, however, significantly affected
by news that the central bank had tightened its curbs on how
much banks could invest in stocks and bonds, lowering the cap to
25 percent of their capital and reserves.
The rules may not have much immediate effect in forcing
banks to sell securities because not all banks have reached the
limits, and since the time frame for banks to comply is not yet
clear.
Egypt's main benchmark fell 1.0 percent, extending
2013 losses to 15.7 percent.
Trading volumes fell to 30 million shares, a three-week low,
as investors maintained a risk-averse attitude towards a market
with huge economic and political risks.
Saudi Arabia's bourse climbed 0.5 percent, reversing
some of its losses from the previous session, when it plunged
4.3 percent in response to the Syria crisis.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 7,330 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 2.3 percent to 2,345 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 3,630 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 9,424 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 4,604 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 7,955 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 1.1 percent to 6,484 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,199 points.