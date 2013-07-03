DUBAI, July 3 Most regional markets declined on Wednesday in thin summer trading, while political tensions spurred foreign investors to sell Egypt's bourse ahead of a military deadline for defiant President Mohamed Mursi to share power with opponents.

Cairo's benchmark dipped 0.3 percent, slipping off a three-week high and extending 2013 losses to 9 percent.

Bourse data showed that foreign investors were sellers but Egyptians remained net buyers on hopes a military intervention would put an end to the Islamist president's rule.

Mursi however, has pledged to die for his cause, saying that he was democratically elected and would stay in office to uphold the constitutional order.

"Investors panicked following the president's speech yesterday in which he refused to resign," said Pharos Holding in a research note. "However, hopes that the deadlock might be resolved sedated investors' panic."

The index fell as much as 1.7 percent in early trade.

The small decline compared to Tuesday's rally, when the exchange advanced 1.4 percent, shows a general optimism for a resolution to the country's political problems, through the help of the army.

However, economic concerns linger for longer-term investors.

A military coup could further delay economic reforms required to secure a $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund and leave the country's finances in trouble.

In the Gulf, markets were mixed in lacklustre trade. Saudi Arabia's benchmark slipped 0.5 percent, off a three-week high, in slight profit-taking.

The banking shares index retreated 0.4 percent and the petrochemical sector lost 0.3 percent.

Trading volumes fell to 146.3 million shares, around a third of the busiest day on the bourse this year - June 15.

"Even the markets are tired of the political turmoil. The scarce liquidity of summer and approaching Ramadan might be a blessing, preventing sharp declines," said Firass Yaish, business development manager at One Financial Market.

The next major catalyst for the market is expected to be second-quarter results, which are due to start next week.

For the banking sector, analysts expect few surprises, with Riyad Capital forecasting a 5 percent growth in net profit for the sector. However, an improvement in net interest margins could provide further upside in stock valuations, which have been closing the gap upwards to price targets, it added.

Saudi bank shares have slightly outperformed the main benchmark in 2013; the banking index is up 15.2 percent year-to-date, versus an 11.5 percent advance for the main measure. However, shares in the other heavyweight sector, petrochemicals, have lagged by comparison - the index is up just 3.9 percent year-to-date - on global demand fears.

These have somewhat increased since the United States Federal Reserve announced plans to end its monetary stimulus, but low feedstock prices are seen offsetting some of the downward pressure on demand for petrochemical products.

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's measure closed little changed, while Abu Dhabi's index declined 0.5 percent to trim year-to-date gains to 35.5 percent.

Kuwait's measure rose 0.7 percent, while Oman's bourse slipped 0.4 percent. Qatar closed flat.

