* Investors focusing again on positive economic picture
* UAE markets up for a third straight day
* Saudi's PetroRabigh hit by cut in power supplies
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes boosted by bonus share issue
* Political optimism sustains Egypt rally
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 12 Most regional markets edged
higher on Thursday because of diplomatic efforts to place
Syria's chemical weapons under international control.
Although it is not clear that the efforts will avert a U.S.
military strike on Syria and an escalation of the conflict that
might affect the Gulf, many investors have resumed focusing on
positive economic factors.
"The more the Syrian story vanishes, the more people will
look at the global economic backdrop and realise it's
improving," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The
National Investor in Abu Dhabi. Earlier this week, China posted
stronger-than-expected industrial output and retail sales.
"At the same time, the trend is the same in GCC (Gulf
Cooperation Council) economies," Henin added of the region's
robust economic growth. "In the next two weeks, we should come
back to levels before the noise on Syria started."
In the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi's Etisalat
gained 0.9 percent after Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs
told reporters that main terms of its deal to buy a majority
stake in Maroc Telecom for 4.2 billion euros ($5.5
billion) had been agreed, and that the deal could be finalised
in one to two months.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark rose 1.1 percent for its third
straight gain since it slumped to a 15-week low on Monday.
Dubai's index climbed 0.3 percent, up for a third
straight day, though it is still down 7.6 percent from a
five-year peak hit on Aug. 25.
In Saudi Arabia, the market added 0.5 percent,
gaining for four of the last five sessions since Thursday's
two-month low. The two heavyweight sectors were the main
supports; the banking index climbed 0.7 percent and the
petrochemical index gained 0.4 percent.
PetroRabigh, however, fell 0.3 percent after
saying it had temporarily halted operations after a sudden cut
in power and steam supplies. The petrochemical firm did not say
when operations might resume.
EGYPT
Elsewhere, Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes
rose 1.7 percent to a three-week high. The firm said it would
distribute one bonus share for each five owned on Sept. 30.
"Local and regional investors are the main buyers for the
last few days," said Amr Reda, assistant vice-president on the
foreign sales desk at Pharos Securities in Cairo.
"We are on track for the economic and political roadmap,
which is giving confidence to the market."
Earlier this week, Egypt formed a committee to amend the
constitution pushed through by deposed Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi. The interim government, installed by the army
after it overthrew Mursi on July 3, wants the panel to complete
its work within 60 days.
The constitution would then be put to a popular vote and
provide the basis for parliamentary and presidential elections
and a return to civilian rule early next year.
Cairo's benchmark index advanced 0.8 percent to
5,488 points, up for a fifth consecutive session since last
week's two-month low. It faces minor technical resistance around
5,500 points, which capped a rally in late August; stronger
resistance is on the August peak of 5,682 points.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 3,720 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 2,539 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index advanced 0.5 percent to 7,894 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 5,488 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 9,620 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 7,587 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.09 percent to 6,575 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,182 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)