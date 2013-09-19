* Fed decision less of a relief to Gulf than other regions
* But positive for oil prices, boosting petrochems
* Real estate firms also lead markets up
* Mashreq Bank soars in thin trade on ownership curb change
* Weaker U.S. dollar pushes Egypt speculators into stocks
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 19 Dubai's bourse led a regional
uptrend on Thursday after the surprise decision by U.S. Federal
Reserve to maintain its bond-buying programme.
Compared to emerging markets in Asia, the impact on markets
in the Gulf was modest; since it does not rely on foreign
capital inflows, the region had been much less worried than Asia
about any tightening of U.S. monetary policy.
But the Fed's decision was still positive for the Gulf by
supporting demand for its oil exports, and by implying global
interest rates would remain low, benefitting the property
sector.
"Regionally, our foreign exposure is increasing and they're
putting more money here," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage
at Kuwait's Global Investment House. "Investors that were
factoring in a Fed tapering were on the sidelines but are now
back in."
Dubai's bourse rose 2.2 percent to 2,666 points,
its highest close since Aug. 26 and 3.0 percent away from this
year's peak, hit in August. Deyaar Properties surged
6.3 percent to a multi-year high.
Mashreq Bank, Dubai's third-largest bank by market
value, jumped its 15 percent daily limit after the lender said
it was boosting the ceiling on foreign ownership in the stock to
20 percent. One analyst suggested the bank might be doing this
in preparation to raise capital. Turnover in the illiquid stock
remained very low.
Abu Dhabi's measure gained 1.2 percent, halting a
three-session decline. Kuwait's index rose 0.5 percent
to 7,848 points, a three-week high; the market peaked at 8,437
points in late May.
"There is optimism that there will no escalation in the
Syrian conflict and third-quarter earnings will be better than
second-quarter. Many stocks are undervalued and reaching the
8,000 level for the index is easy," Darwish said about Kuwait.
In Saudi Arabia, the measure rose 0.3 percent to
8,025 points; gains were modest overall as investors awaited
quarterly earnings announcements, set to begin in early October.
Because of the Fed decision, petrochemical shares led the
index up with that sector adding 0.5 percent.
"The market will trade in a range between the 8,050 and
8,200 levels until we see corporate results," said Hesham
Tuffaha, a Riyadh-based fund manager. "Unless we see a
quarter-on-quarter growth of more than 10 percent, we can't
justify the market making new highs."
The benchmark rose to 8,223 points on Aug. 21, a five-year
high. Tuffaha said he expected the main earnings growth drivers
to be petrochemical and telecommunications firms.
EGYPT
In Egypt, shares in Egypt Kuwait Holding surged
7.7 percent, trimming its 2013 losses to 35.2 percent. Cairo's
benchmark index added 0.3 percent, extending its 2013
gains to 1.2 percent.
After the Fed decision, "the U.S. dollar is falling in the
parallel market and investors stopped speculating the currency
will go up and are instead chasing higher returns in lagging
stocks," said Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at
Pharos Securities in Cairo.
The political backdrop in Egypt remains murky. Security
forces and militants fought gun battles on Thursday during a
government operation to wrest back control of a town near Cairo
dominated by Islamist supporters of ousted President Mohamed
Mursi. Explosives experts defused two primitive bombs on the
Cairo metro line.
This was at least partly offset, however, by news that Egypt
would shorten its curfew by two hours as of Saturday - a sign of
increasing confidence within the government.
Egyptian central bank governor Hisham Ramez said on Thursday
that Egypt had returned to Qatar $2 billion that the Gulf state
had deposited with the central bank - an apparent indication
that Cairo now felt it had enough financial support from Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and no longer
needed to rely on Qatar. The Qatari government had close ties
with Mursi.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.2 percent to 2,666 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.2 percent to 3,812 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index advanced 0.3 percent to 8,025 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 5,530 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 9,871 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,848 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 6,603 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index advanced 0.5 percent to 1,199 points.