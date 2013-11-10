* Egypt market up 42 percent since late June
* Gulf markets move little, few factors
* Aluminium Bahrain pulls back after surging on Q3 profit
* Drake and Scull, Emaar lead Dubai index
* Dubai may stay quiet until late November Expo 2020
decision
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Nov 10 Egypt's bourse fell 0.9
percent on Sunday as investors started taking profits after a
long rally, while other markets in the region moved little in
the absence of fresh catalysts.
"Since Thursday, the market is witnessing a small bout of
profit-taking," Chamel Fahmy of Cairo-based HC Securities and
Investment said of Egypt's pull-back. "It was expected."
The index is up 42 percent from its late June low and has
been gaining steadily since early September as investors were
encouraged by relative political stability following the ouster
of former president Mohamed Mursi in July. But the rally may be
over now and the market is likely to trade sideways for a while,
Fahmy said.
"At lower levels for the index, we might again see appetite
back in some stocks," he said.
The index, which closed at 6,356 points, has immediate
technical support around 6,200 points, which was a ceiling in
late October.
Elsewhere in the region, Bahrain's index slipped 0.2
percent, dragged down by a pull-back of Aluminium Bahrain's
share price. The stock fell 1.9 percent on
profit-taking after jumping 4.9 percent last Thursday following
an earnings report that showed it had returned to profit in the
third quarter.
United Arab Emirates bourses were mixed. Dubai's benchmark
gained 0.2 percent with the biggest index movers being
construction firm Drake and Scull and property
developer Emaar.
"The next big catalyst on the horizon is the Expo (2020)
decision on Dubai's bid," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa
Asset Management. The decision on whether Dubai can host the
world's fair is expected on Nov. 27, and some investors believe
a victory for Dubai would bring more business for developers and
construction companies.
Abu Dhabi was down 0.1 percent. Heavyweight Etisalat
fell 0.4 percent; Reuters reported that international banks
Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup had fallen
out with the telecommunications firm over $400 million which
they lent to its now defunct Indian affiliate.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 6,356 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 1,203 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 2,903 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,846 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 8,248 points.
QATAR
* The index was flat at 9,976 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,980 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 6,764 points.
