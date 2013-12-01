* Bargain-hunters help Egypt bourse gain 1.4 pct

* Assembly prepares to roll outdraft constitution

* Oman index rises on positive newsflow

* Leading lender Bank Muscat says to recover $39 mln

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Dec 1 Egypt's bourse posted the biggest gain in the region on Sunday, rising 1.4 percent in thin trading as the country was readying a draft constitution for a national referendum.

The 50-member constituent assembly began voting on Saturday to approve the draft, article by article, and once this process is complete it will submit the document to interim President Adli Mansour, who will set a date for the referendum.

The adoption of a new constitution is a key part of the army-planned political transition plan meant to lead to parliamentary and presidential elections next year.

"Retail investors are reacting positively to these news," said Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities.

Local retail investors, encouraged by the ouster of former president Mohamed Mursi in early July, have been the main force behind the rally that lifted Egypt's bourse by about 40 percent from its late June low.

The relatively smooth progress of constitutional voting has boosted the mood of those investors, helping the market rebound after last week's 4.2 percent negative correction, a Cairo-based trader said.

OMAN

Oman's main share index rose 0.5 percent to 6,758 points, led by Bank Muscat, one of the country's leading lenders, which said it would recover the $39 million it had lost in a global pre-paid card fraud.

The bank's shares gained 2.7 percent after it said insurers had agreed to indemnify the loss, for which it had created a provision in the first quarter.

Among other top gainers was Galfar Engineering, which rose 2.0 percent after announcing that it had won a 67.4 million rial ($175 million) government tender for the construction of a catering building at Muscat International Airport.

Investors are also selectively buying into investment companies such as Gulf Investment Services which is up 0.5 percent, said Adel Nasr, a manager at United Securities brokerage in Oman.

"We believe the index will continue to go up and maybe we can reach the target of 7,000 before the end of year," Nasr said.

Elsewhere, Qatar's bourse gained 0.2 percent as most banks closed in the black.

Masraf al-Rayan, Qatar's largest sharia-compliant bank by market value, gained 0.8 percent after announcing that it had agreed the terms of a cash offer for the Islamic Bank of Britain after lengthy negotiations.

Qatar International Islamic Bank, which currently owns the majority stake in the British lender, rose 2.3 percent.

Markets in the United Arab Emirates were closed for a national holiday.

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.4 percent to 6,268 points.

QATAR

* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 10,395 points.

OMAN

* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,758 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,301 points.

KUWAIT

* The index declined 0.6 percent to 7,742 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index fell 0.2 percent to 1,206 points. (Editing by Dinesh Nair)