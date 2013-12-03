DUBAI Dec 3 Saudi Arabia's bourse dropped on
Tuesday as concerns over local real estate sector triggered a
market-wide sell-off that analysts say could be the start of
investors shifting to more attractive opportunities in
neighbouring property sectors.
Shares in Dar Al Arkan tumbled 7.5 percent and its
peers also fell, which pushed the real estate sector index
down 3.2 percent.
The main benchmark, which hit a five-year high on
Nov. 18, fell 1.3 percent to trim year-to-date gains to 21
percent and it's lowest closing level since Nov. 6.
"The correction is across the board - the market was
reading into talks about property projects being cancelled since
2010 in Saudi Arabia," said John Sfakianakis, chief investment
strategist at Saudi investment firm MASIC.
Sfakianakis said investors were looking for a trigger to
book recent gains and that there is no evidence of a pull-back
in projects with hundreds in billions of dollars being spent in
2013 alone on new projects.
Banking shares were also hit by profit-taking with the
sector losing 1.2 percent.
Hesham Tuffaha, a Riyadh-based fund manager, said that
valuations of Saudi property stocks are not attractive compared
to regional stocks after Dubai was chosen to host the World Expo
2020 and the expectations of increased real estate projects.
He also said that Qatar is looking more attractive on the
back of planned developments for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
In Dubai, the index gained 0.3 percent to a fresh
five-year high. It recouped early-session losses as a bout of
profit-taking proved short-lived. The market is up 83.3 percent
year-to-date.
Shares in Union Properties jumped 5 percent and
thinly traded heavyweight lender Mashreq surged 13.5
percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.6 percent to its
highest since August 26.
"We've had a strong surge in Dubai this year, but valuations
are not expensive and just above historic levels," said
Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor.
"The current environment plus the visibility should justify
premium valuations," he added referring to the bullish outlook
for UAE after Dubai's successful expo bid.
"We could have a breather but the outlook for the
medium-term is positive, which should help the market close
above current levels by year-end," Henin said.
Elsewhere, Oman's index slipped 0.2 percent, while
Kuwait, Qatar and Egypt were little changed.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,301 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 2,994 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 3,920 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.4 percent to 6,268 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 6,771 points.
QATAR
* The index ticked up 0.05 percent to 10,371 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.07 percent to 7,742 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,198 points.
