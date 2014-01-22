DUBAI Jan 22 Saudi Arabia's market hit a five-year high on Wednesday as buying demand returned to petrochemical stocks, while Egypt rose for a third day on strong technical chart support.

Saudi's petrochemical index climbed 1.2 percent, rebounding after declines in the four previous sessions following lacklustre sector earnings.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's largest chemicals producer, climbed 1.6 percent. The firm's chief executive on Wednesday said it would begin investment in U.S. shale gas in 2014.

Analysts are optimistic for the sector because of higher product prices and increased demand.

"The recovery in the U.S. economy should help consumption for petchem products," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.

The banking sector rose 0.7 percent, adding support to the main share index, which climbed 0.3 percent to its highest close since August 2008.

Elsewhere, Cairo's benchmark index rose 1.3 percent to 7,180 points, up for a third day in a rebound from key psychological support near 7,000 level.

The market hit a three-year high last week ahead of a referendum on the country's new constitution, which was subsequently approved by an overwhelming majority of voters.

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding surged 8.5 percent to an all-time high after a subsidiary signed a submarine cable deal with Egypt Telecom. The latter added 0.3 percent.

Kuwait's index dropped 0.09 percent, snapping a four-session rally.

Zain was the main drag, falling 4.5 percent to slump to its lowest close since March 2009.

Selling pressure has increased ahead of the telecom operator's earnings due on Jan. 27 after unit Zain Saudi posted a widening fourth-quarter loss.

"Zain results are likely to be below what analysts had factored in because of Zain Saudi's results," a telecom analyst said on condition of anonymity.

Zain Saudi fell 0.6 percent to equal a four-month low.

In Dubai, Arabtec jumped 7.1 percent after the contractor said it would expand in the Balkan region and open a regional headquarters in Belgrade.

The emirate's index rose 0.6 percent to 3,687 points in a volatile session as day traders dominated.

The benchmark remains in a resistance zone near 3,625 points - the low of 2007 and only a weekly close above this level will confirm a breakout.

