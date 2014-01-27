* No sense of panic in Dubai
* But local retail investors may continue taking profits
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rises on strong Q4 earnings
* Saudi petchems dampened by China worries
* Egypt rises on hopes for Sisi presidency
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Jan 27 United Arab Emirates shares fell
further on Monday as retail investors took the flight from
emerging markets elsewhere as a cue to book profits, while lower
oil prices weighed on Saudi petrochemical shares.
In contrast to the hardest-hit emerging markets, there was
no sense of panic in Dubai. But local retail investors have
dominated the market in the past year and their selling
snowballed on Monday; the index lost 1.2 percent,
adding to Sunday's 2.2 percent drop as the market pulled back
from last week's five-year high.
Dubai recorded a whopping rise of over 100 percent in 2013
and it is still up 9.4 percent so far in 2014. Much of the
buying in recent weeks was on expectations for fourth-quarter
earnings and annual dividends, but traders and analysts say the
market was due for a breather.
"The market has been on its way for a correction with
earnings already priced in - nobody is willing to buy at these
levels," said Hisham Khairy, head of trading on the
institutional desk at MENA Corp.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.9 percent but the UAE's
third largest lender by market value, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
, bucked the trend and climbed 0.9 percent after
posting estimate-beating earnings growth of 40 percent.
Khairy expects the UAE markets to remain weak for the coming
few sessions. But given the Gulf's large budget and current
account surpluses, it is better equipped than most regions to
ride out a slowdown in China and a reduction of U.S. monetary
stimulus, so any substantial fall is likely to be met by
bargain-hunting.
Investors do not see significant political risk for the
markets in the hospitalisation of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa
bin Zayed al-Nahayan, who had surgery following a stroke at the
weekend and was in stable condition, according to state news
agency WAM.
Disruption to the government is not expected as the crown
prince of Abu Dhabi, 52-year-old Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
al-Nahayan, has for much of the past decade led negotiations on
behalf of the UAE government in sectors from energy and defence
to investment, domestic politics and international affairs.
SAUDI PETCHEMS
In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical shares caved in under selling
pressure; the sector's index lost 1.4 percent - the
main drag on the wider market, which fell 0.9 percent.
Brent crude oil fell to around $107.0 per barrel as
investors dumped risky assets over worries about weaker emerging
market economies.
"Petchem firms were already hit by bad earnings in some blue
chips and the negative indicators from demand in China, which is
the main client for Saudi petchem prices, is adding to the gloom
in the picture," said Abdullah Alawi, assistant general manager
and head of research at Aljazira Capital.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), which posted
forecast-trailing fourth-quarter earnings last week, fell 0.9
percent.
Egyptian shares were not affected by the selling in emerging
markets; Cairo's benchmark index climbed 0.6 percent.
On Sunday, interim President Adly Mansour said the country would
hold a presidential vote before parliamentary polls. This change
to the political roadmap could pave the way for the swift
election of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as
president, which would please many investors.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 1.2 percent to 3,688 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index retreated 0.9 percent to 4,528 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index declined 0.9 percent to 8,655 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 7,257 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 11,246 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 7,157 points.
KUWAIT
* The index eased 0.05 percent to 7,781 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,272 points.