* Bullish mood returns as global backdrop improves
* Property and construction stocks boost Dubai
* Index rises above 50 pct retracement of drop from 2008
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank helps lift emirate's bourse
* Saudi's Almarai jumps on new poultry facility
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 5 Middle East bourses rebounded on
Wednesday on positive queues from global markets; Dubai, which
posted the biggest gains, was also boosted by good
fourth-quarter earnings and contract announcements from the real
estate sector.
Dubai's index surged 1.7 percent to a new
multi-year closing high of 3,875 points, confirming a break
above technical resistance at 3,807 points, the 50 percent
retracement of its fall from the 2008 peak.
Union Properties, which this week posted an
eightfold rise in annual profits, gained 9.8 percent on
Wednesday. Another developer, Deyaar, rose 4.8 percent
after its annual profit quadrupled.
Construction firm Drake and Scull jumped 6.9
percent after the company said it had won a contract worth 328
million riyals ($87.5 million) to do mechanical, electrical and
plumbing works at King Saud University in Riyadh.
Other markets in the region posted more modest gains amid
slower newsflow, but reflected a general improvement in investor
sentiment, said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The
National Investor.
"I guess if we don't have a major international crisis in
fixed income, currencies or equities we can imagine that
regional equity markets will outperform both developed and
emerging markets," he said.
Stock markets in the Middle East are less vulnerable to
large-scale changes in risk appetite simply because there is
little foreign investment, he noted.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.6 percent. Shares in Abu
Dhabi Islamic Bank surged 6.3 percent to their highest
level in more than six years after the bank posted a
forecast-beating 41 percent fourth-quarter profit jump.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark rose 0.3 percent with gains
across different sectors. Almarai, the Gulf's biggest
dairy company, was among the top gainers, rising 4.2 percent
after it announced the launch of a new poultry facility.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.7 percent to 3,875 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 4,688 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index added 0.3 percent to 8,793 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 7,344 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.8 percent to 11,135 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.6 percent to 7,095 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 7,803 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 1,300 points.
