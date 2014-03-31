* Egyptians continue to book profits after Sisi bets

* Ex-dividend Raysut Cement drags down Oman

* Omantel also falls as govt starts discounted public offer

* Batelco gains on relaxed price regulations

* Qatar climbs on blue chips, still offers some dividends

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, March 31 Egypt's bourse posted its biggest percentage loss in seven months on Monday as local investors continued to book profits on positions built in anticipation of former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's run for president.

The main Cairo index tumbled 3.6 percent to 7,805 points, dropping for a third session in a row, as all but two of its 30 consituent stocks closed in the red and trading volume surged again after declining on Sunday.

The market has dropped 8.0 percent over three days. It is still up 15.1 percent year-to-date, having surged on hopes that Sisi, seen by many investors as the best guarantor of stability, would run in this May's elections.

When Sisi finally did announce his candidacy last week, investors started booking profits; the move was amplified by an earnings report by EFG Hermes, which swung to a net loss in 2013 because of one-off charges.

"In this case I think we need to rely on some technical guidance," said Chamel Fahmy of Cairo-based HC Securities and Investment. "Most technical analysts see 7,800 points as a key support level."

Also among the sellers on Monday was private equity firm Actis, which sold shares in Commercial International Bank "in the open market to a group of international investors", the bank said. The bank's shares fell 4.2 percent.

Actis, which bought into Egypt's biggest listed bank in July 2009 when it traded at less than a half of Monday's closing price, sold shares equivalent to 2.6 percent of the bank but retains a stake of 6.5 percent and a seat on the board, CIB said.

OMAN, BAHRAIN

In the Gulf, Oman's index fell 0.8 percent largely because of Raysut Cement, which dropped 3.5 percent as its shares went ex-dividend.

NBK Capital last week reiterated its "sell" recommendation on the stock, saying Raysut had direct exposure "to the massively oversupplied UAE market" and also to very volatile export markets such as the Horn of Africa and Yemen.

Shares in telecommunications operator Omantel fell 0.3 percent to 1.50 rials as the government started selling 71.25 million shares to Omani individual investors at the price of 1.35 rials per share, part of its privatisation drive.

Bahrain's benchmark, on the other hand, rose 0.9 percent as Ahli United Bank started recovering from its ex-dividend slump, adding 2.0 percent.

On Monday, Moody's Investos Service changed its outlook on Bahrain's banking system to stable from negative, saying it expected banks' capital metrics to remain broadly stable.

Local telecommunications firm Batelco gained 3.1 percent after the country's industry watchdog said it would no longer need regulatory approval to change its consumer broadband prices.

Among other Gulf markets, only Qatar made significant gains, adding 0.7 percent on the back of blue chips and stocks that will pay 2013 dividends in early April, such as Widam Food Co and Barwa Real Estate.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The index fell 3.6 percent to 7,805 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 4,451 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slid 0.1 percent to 4,894 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 9,474 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.7 percent to 11,640 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,573 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index added 0.9 percent to 1,357 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)