* Cairo drops for third day, trimming 2014 gains to 24 pct
* Fund managers at state-linked funds sell before fiscal
year-end
* Beltone and target EFG Hermes fall
* Dubai rebounds from 11-week low but further declines
possible
* Qatar at two-month low
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, June 17 Egypt's stock index fell for a
third straight session on Tuesday as worries over the crisis in
Iraq spurred Cairo investors to lock in some of this year's
gains. But Gulf markets generally stabilised after losses
earlier this week.
The Cairo benchmark dropped 1.5 percent to 8,397
points, taking its losses to 4 percent since June 12's two-week
high. The measure is still up 23.8 percent in 2014.
"We're mainly being affected by the regional equity sell-off
that's due to the escalating violence in Iraq," said Mohamed
Radwan, head of equities at Pharos Securities in Cairo. "There's
no positive macro political or economic news, which is depriving
the market of any more gains. It's taking a breather."
U.S. President Barack Obama considered options for military
action to support Iraq's besieged government on Monday but made
no decision on the U.S. response to a Sunni militant onslaught
that has threatened to tear the country apart.
Although the conflict may have no direct impact on Egypt,
higher oil prices could worsen its balance of payments and hit
state finances through the fuel subsidy system.
Last week, the index tested and failed to break chart
resistance on May's multi-year peak of 8,823 points. Its sharp
pull-back suggests that level is a strong barrier.
Selling was across all sectors on Tuesday. Telecom Egypt
dropped 2.2 percent, property developer Talaat
Moustafa slid 1.8 percent and Commercial International
Bank fell 1.5 percent.
The government's financial year ends on June 30, which has
prompted some fund managers at state-linked institutions to cut
equity positions and lock in this year's gains, said Radwan.
Also, Egypt's regulator has yet to approve Beltone
Financial's bid for 20 percent of investment bank EFG
Hermes, causing some jitters among investors.
Beltone made a $257 million offer together with billionaire
Naguib Sawiris for the EFG stake on June 5, but a few days later
the market regulator said the offer did not yet meet regulatory
requirements.
Shares in EFG fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday. Beltone mounted a
late rally to reverse early-session losses and end 3.3 percent
higher, although only 7,536 shares traded.
GULF
Meanwhile, Gulf markets were mixed following a widespread
sell-off earlier this week that was partly due to unease over
Iraq, even though the region's oil-exporting economies are
unlikely to be hurt and could even benefit from higher crude
prices.
In Dubai, the benchmark rose 0.6 percent to 4,495
points in another volatile session. The measure eased away from
Monday's 11-week low to stand up 33 percent in 2014, as
investors switched between booking gains from a near two-year
rally and buying back stocks at lower prices.
"Dubai triggered a downtrend on a technical basis, which
would indicate there's probably more downside to come after
breaking below the lows of about a month ago," said Bruce
Powers, technical strategist and president at WideVision in
Dubai.
"It's a long overdue correction and in the bigger picture
it's healthy for the market, but it's happening just before the
summer so it could go on for a few months. Within that there
will be plenty of short-term trading opportunities."
Property-related stocks, which are among the most liquid on
the bourse and tend to exaggerate broader market moves, recouped
some of their recent losses.
Builder Arabtec and contractor Drake & Scull
climbed 4.2 and 7.3 percent respectively. Arabtec, down
45 percent from May's peak of 7.74 dirhams, has been plagued by
concern about the decision by major shareholder Aabar
Investments to cut its stake earlier this month.
In late trade on Monday, Arabtec's chief executive Hasan
Ismaik told Al Arabiya television that recent rumours of a
conflict between the managements of Arabtec and Aabar were
untrue. He said the stock's plunge did not reflect its fair
value.
Qatar's measure edged down 0.3 percent to a two-month
low.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.5 percent to 8,397 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 4,495 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slid 0.7 percent to 4,749 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 12,520 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 9,575 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 7,079 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 1,445 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 6,888 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)