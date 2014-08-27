* Saudi petrochemicals helped by strong U.S. economic data
* But most banks pull back after sharp gains
* Dubai's Arabtec jumps on hopes Aabar will increase stake
* Arabtec ex-CEO says wants over 5 dirhams per share
* Gulf Finance House ends well off high after loan deal
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 27 Expectations of strong global
demand for petrochemicals supported the uptrend in Saudi
Arabia's stock market on Wednesday, lifting the bourse to a
fresh six-year high, while Dubai builder Arabtec jumped on hopes
that a key shareholder would increase its stake.
Saudi Arabia's main index rose 0.8 percent to 11,030
points, closing above 11,000 points for the first time since
January 2008.
Petrochemicals were among the main drivers; Saudi Basic
Industries rose 1.2 percent, Saudi International
Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) jumped 4.7 percent and
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co added 2.5 percent.
"Expectations of an increase in global demand for
petrochemical products helped the sector to gain such momentum
prior to the release of American durable goods orders and
American consumer confidence index data, which (then) gave more
optimism for the biggest economy in the world," said Turki
Fadaak, research and advisory manager at AlBilad Capital in
Riyadh.
U.S. consumer confidence rose in August to its highest level
since October 2007, while durable goods orders rose a record
22.6 percent in July.
However, a number of Saudi banking stocks, which had posted
strong gains over the last few weeks, pulled back on Wednesday.
Banque Saudi Fransi fell 1.9 percent, Samba Financial
Group edged down 1.1 percent and Saudi British Bank
was down 1.4 percent.
ARABTEC JUMPS
In Dubai, renewed speculation in the shares of builder
Arabtec, which jumped 4.8 percent to 4.79 dirhams and
was the market's most heavily traded stock, helped lift the
emirate's index 0.2 percent.
Investors buying Arabtec hope that Abu Dhabi state fund
Aabar Investments, a major shareholder in the firm, will soon
buy at least a part of the 27.90 percent stake held by Arabtec's
former chief executive Hasan Ismaik - and will pay a premium to
the market price.
After trading closed, Ismaik told Reuters that he was in
talks with Aabar on selling some of his stake and wanted over 5
dirhams per share.
Meanwhile, the Dubai-listed shares of Bahrain's Gulf Finance
House closed 0.2 percent higher. They had risen as much
as 1.9 percent intra-day after the firm said it had secured a
$105 million credit facility from Kuwait Finance House
, which would help GFH redeem two syndicated debt
facilities and allow the release of some major GFH assets.
The facility accounts for a large proportion of GFH's debt;
the Bahraini firm noted it had paid down some $30 million of
current outstanding debt facilities to date in 2014, or over 15
percent of its total liabilities. The Kuwait-listed shares of
Kuwait Finance House slipped 1.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged up 0.3 percent on the back
of blue chips First Gulf Bank and Aldar Properties
which rose 1.4 and 2.0 percent respectively.
Qatar's benchmark pulled back 0.3 percent, dragged
down by banks. Shares in Masraf Al Rayan fell 2.3
percent, Qatar International Islamic Bank dropped 3.2
percent and Qatar National Bank slipped 0.4 percent.
Egypt's index ended a two-day profit-taking bout
and edged up 0.2 percent. Telecom Egypt was the main
support, rising 2.0 percent after the company called a
shareholder meeting on Sept. 8 to vote on the 2014 dividend.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 11,030 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,374 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 4,986 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 5,129 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 7,396 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.3 percent to 7,346 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 13,871 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index pulled back 0.1 percent to 1,474 points.
