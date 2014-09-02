* Egypt property stocks rise after c.bank warns of inflation
risk
* Market also buoyed by plans to repay debt to foreign oil
firms
* Saudi banks slide after c.bank tightens consumer lending
rules
* Dubai's Properties Emaar pulls back after sharp rise
* Oman at 6-year high, offers attractive dividend yield
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 2 Egypt's bourse outperformed an
otherwise sluggish region on Tuesday on the back of property
firms and other blue chips, while banks dragged down Saudi
Arabia after the kingdom's central bank tightened consumer
lending regulations.
The Cairo index rose 1.8 percent, its biggest gain
in five weeks, after the country's central bank on Monday kept
interest rates unchanged, as expected by the market, and said
there was upside risk to the inflation outlook.
At its previous meeting on July 17, the central bank had
raised benchmark interest rates in a surprise move seen as an
attempt to hold down inflation after the government introduced
fuel price increases.
Expectations for higher inflation have prompted investors to
chase property stocks, hoping Egyptians will use real estate as
a hedge against consumer price increases.
Shares in developer SODIC rose 2.6 percent on
Tuesday, while another property firm, Talaat Moustafa Group
, added 2.9 percent. Palms Hills Developments Company
rose 1.8 percent and Medinet Nasr for Housing and
Development was up 1.1 percent.
Another positive factor was a report by Egyptian state-run
newspaper Al-Ahram which said state-owned Egyptian General
Petroleum Corp had secured a 10 billion Egyptian pound ($1.4
billion) loan which it would use to repay part of its debt to
foreign oil companies.
The move means that the foreign companies are likely to
continue their operations in Egypt, said Harshjit Oza, assistant
director of research at Naeem Brokerage in Cairo.
SAUDI, UAE
Saudi Arabia's main stock index pulled back 0.6
percent after hitting a fresh six-year high in the previous
session. The banking sector benchmark fell 1.3 percent
after the central bank said it might cap lenders' retail
exposure and would limit fees related to consumer finance.
Al Rajhi Bank, the biggest player in the consumer
lending segment, was the largest drag on the main index, sliding
0.9 percent. Other leading retail banks also suffered: Samba
Financial Group fell 2.2 percent and Saudi British
Bank was down 2.3 percent.
The petrochemical sector edged down 0.4 percent. In
late trade, security sources said a fire had erupted briefly on
a pipeline in the country's Eastern Province after unidentified
assailants shot at a security patrol - the first confirmed
attack on physical energy infrastructure in the world's largest
oil exporter since 2006. Later, the government said it had
arrested 88 people plotting "terrorist" attacks at home and
abroad.
However, Saudi riyal forwards and credit default
swaps did not move in response to the news,
suggesting the stock market is unlikely to be worried by it.
Dubai's bourse also pulled back after strong gains,
slipping 0.5 percent. Shares in Emaar Properties, the
emirate's largest listed developer, dropped 3.0 percent. The
stock had surged 13.7 percent in the previous two sessions after
the company said it would float its malls and retail unit in
September.
Dubai Islamic Bank, on the other hand, added 0.5
percent after the lender ruled out seeking a controlling stake
in Indonesia's Bank Panin Syariah.
Abu Dhabi's index was flat while Qatar's benchmark
added 0.3 percent. Qatar National Bank, up 2.8
percent, was the main support.
Oman's index rose 0.6 percent to a six-year high of
7,400 points. Oman's relatively small market traditionally
attracts the interest of regional investors towards the end of
the year as it offers generous dividend payouts.
According to Reuters data, Oman's main index has a dividend
yield of 3.89 percent, compared with 2.15 percent for Dubai and
3.12 percent for Saudi Arabia.
