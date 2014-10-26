* Dubai index rises back above 200-day average
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar jumps after fully leasing out towers
* Strong Q3 results lift Qatar's Nakilat
* Saudi Basic Industries slides but other stocks buoy main
index
* Kuwait Investment Co surges on privatisation plan
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 26 Most stock markets in the Middle
East rose on Sunday as quarterly earnings reports remained
generally positive and the global background was supportive.
U.S. stocks were up on Friday after strong results from
Microsoft and Procter & Gamble. Brent oil prices slipped but
were little changed on the week.
This helped Dubai's index rise 2.5 percent to 4,689
points, closing back above its 200-day average at 4,594 points,
a positive technical signal. Retail investors
Shares in cooling company Tabreed jumped 4.8
percent after it reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit on Thursday.
Property and construction stocks were top performers as
contractors Drake and Scull and Arabtec
jumped 6.5 and 5.3 percent respectively, while developer Union
Properties added 5.1 percent.
"This is just speculation," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager
at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi, said of the sharp moves.
In Arabtec's case, in particular, investors are once again
betting that Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investments may soon buy
the stake held by Arabtec's former chief executive Hasan Ismaik,
who resigned in June, he said. Ismaik has said he was in talks
to sell the stake at no less than 5.00 dirhams per share, a
premium to Sunday's close of 4.41 dirhams.
Retail investors were net buyers in Dubai on Sunday,
according to bourse data.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged up 0.8 percent on the
back of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and developer Aldar
Properties, up 2.6 and 4.9 percent respectively.
Aldar said on Sunday that it had fully leased out the
roughly 1,300 units available at its The Gate and Arc Towers
development in Abu Dhabi after putting them on the market for
just under a year.
QATAR, SAUDI
Qatar's bourse added 0.6 percent in a broad rally.
Shares in Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat), one of the
world's largest shippers of liquefied natural gas, rose 2.4
percent after it posted a 25 percent rise in nine-month profit.
The firm's third-quarter profit was 248 million riyals
($68.1 million), according to Reuters calculations, above the
estimate of QNB Financial Services, which had forecast 213.5
million riyals.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 1.5 percent even as shares
in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the Gulf's
largest listed company, fell on disappointing third-quarter
results.
SABIC slid 0.6 percent after posting a 4.5 percent decrease
in third-quarter profit on Sunday, missing analysts' estimates.
The company made 6.18 billion riyals ($1.65 billion) in the
quarter, against analysts' average forecast of 6.63 billion
riyals. It blamed a drop in sales and other income - a negative
signal for all Gulf energy and petrochemical exporters.
Other stocks more than offset SABIC's decline. Shares in
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest
miner, surged 5.9 percent after it beat analysts' forecasts on
Thursday and reported a smaller-than-expected profit decline.
The company's net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was
485.4 million riyals, while analysts surveyed by Reuters had
forecast on average that Ma'aden would report a profit of 383
million riyals.
Food maker Savola Group rose 4.1 percent after
posting a 53.3 percent jump in third-quarter net profit. The
firm made 701.4 million riyals, while analysts had forecast 650
million riyals.
The firm also said on Thursday that it would distribute a
third-quarter dividend of 0.75 riyal per share, up from 0.5
riyal in the same period of 2013.
In Kuwait, shares in Kuwait Investment Co jumped
7.6 percent on news that the Kuwait Investment Authority would
offer to the public its 76.2 percent stake in the firm early
next year.
The stock had jumped by the same amount on Thursday,
immediately after the announcement, but the bourse then
suspended it and cancelled all the day's trades pending
clarification of the KIA's plan.
The privatisation programme will also include Islamic bank
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) and telecommunications
operator Zain, the KIA has said.
However, KFH shares fell 2.4 percent on Sunday, having
jumped 5.1 percent on Thursday when the lender reported
quarterly earnings that were in line with estimates. Kuwait's
main index slipped 0.4 percent on Sunday.
Bourses in Oman and Bahrain were closed for the Hijri New
Year and trading there will resume on Monday.
