By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Oct 27 Most stock markets in the Middle East fell on Monday after several companies reported poor third-quarter earnings and European equities edged down along with oil prices.

The index of top European shares dipped as the Ifo business climate index slipped to its lowest level in nearly two years, while Brent crude dropped towards $85 per barrel after Goldman Sachs slashed its price forecasts, citing abundant supply and lacklustre demand.

Dubai's bourse, which rose as much as 0.8 percent early in the session, gave up all its gains when European markets moved into negative territory. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent to 4,625 points, but remained above the 200-day average at 4,599 points, an important technical level.

Abu Dhabi was more resilient, adding 0.5 percent largely on the back of First Gulf Bank (FGB), the United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by assets, which jumped 3.5 percent before a scheduled earnings announcement.

After trading closed, the bank reported a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' estimates. FGB made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a profit of 1.35 billion dirhams.

Qatar's benchmark edged down 0.4 percent. Shares in property firm United Development Co were the main drag as they tumbled 7.0 percent after the company's third-quarter profit dropped by two-thirds to 60.2 million riyals.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia's main index fell 1.2 percent as most sectors were in the red. Shares in Saudi Electricity Co fell 1.4 percent after the company posted a 6.5 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The Gulf's largest utility firm made 2.67 billion riyals ($712 million) during the three months to Sept. 30, while HSBC had forecast SEC would earn 3.11 billion riyals.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell 1.3 percent, having slid 0.6 percent in the previous session after posting a 4.5 percent decrease in third-quarter profit and missing analysts' estimates.

Egypt's bourse fell 1.4 percent in a broad sell-off. In addition to a negative global environment, local investors' mood was dampened by attacks on security personnel in the Sinai Peninsula last Friday, which killed 33 people and were one of the worst episodes of anti-state violence since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was overthrown last year.

The violence prompted Egypt to declare a three-month state of emergency in parts of North Sinai. On Monday, Cairo expanded the jurisdiction of military courts.

"Definitely, the terrorist incident and the aftermath are impacting people psychologically," said Osama Mourad, chief executive of Arab Finance Brokerage in Cairo.

"The market is looking for a direction and in the absence of information we'll be moving horizontally with a slight negativity."

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.4 percent to 4,625 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.5 percent to 4,894 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slid 1.2 percent to 10,194 points.

QATAR

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 13,486 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.4 percent to 8,649 points.

KUWAIT

* The index pulled back 0.9 percent to 7,317 points.

OMAN

* The index added 0.2 percent to 7,021 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 1,439 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)