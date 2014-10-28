* Dubai's Aramex up despite earnings miss, DFM slides

* First Gulf Bank supports Abu Dhabi after beating estimates

* Property developers lift Qatar's index

* Saudi slides after mixed quarterly reports

* Egypt rebounds, investors bet on property stocks

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Oct 28 Strong performances by property developers lifted Qatar's bourse on Tuesday, while Egypt rebounded after a pull-back prompted by violence in Sinai. Other markets in the region consolidated after mixed third-quarter earnings.

Dubai's index was nearly flat. Shares in logistics firm Aramex rose 0.3 percent after it reported a 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 69.5 million dirhams ($18.95 million) on Monday.

Although the figure was lower than the average estimate of analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected 74.8 million dirhams, some analysts called it impressive. NBK Capital said in a note it was pleased with the numbers and maintained a "buy" recommendation on the stock.

Meanwhile, bourse operator Dubai Financial Market fell 1.1 percent after reporting an 85 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, which was broadly in line with the estimate of Global Investment House.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark inched up 0.1 percent on the back of First Gulf Bank, which rose 1.1 percent after beating estimates with a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit. The bank made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million) against a forecast of 1.35 billion dirhams.

Qatar's bourse was the strongest in the region, adding 1.2 percent. Property developer Ezdan Holding was the main support, surging 8.1 percent. The company posted a 41 percent jump in nine-month profit this week.

Barwa Real Estate rose 2.0 percent after reporting a 44 percent jump in nine-month profit on Tuesday.

But shares in Ooredoo fell 1.0 percent after the telecommunications operator missed estimates by a wide margin with an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. Ooredoo made a profit of 375 million riyals ($103 million) while analysts had on average expected 802 million riyals.

SAUDI, EGYPT

Saudi Arabia's index edged down 0.3 percent after a series of mixed earnings announcements.

Shares in Dallah Healthcare tumbled 6.0 percent after it reported a nearly flat third-quarter profit, missing the estimates of Arqaam Capital and Albilad Capital, which had forecast increases of 10 and 42 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, property developer Dar al-Arkan edged up 0.4 percent despite resporting a 51 percent fall in third-quarter net income and missing analysts' forecasts.

"We continue to view Dar al-Arkan as a value player with about 32 million square metres of land bank waiting to be either sold at a good value, or developed by the company," Cairo-based Naeem Brokerage said in a note, maintaining a "hold" recommendation.

"Dar al-Arkan stands to benefit from the growing real estate market in Saudi Arabia, driven by favorable demographics, government support to real estate and infrastructure, an undersupplied property market, and, most importantly, introduction of the new mortgage law."

Saudi Telecom (STC), the Gulf's No.1 telecommunications operator by market value, was the main support for the benchmark. The stock jumped 3.4 percent after the company reported flat third-quarter profit, which was better than what analysts had predicted.

Egypt's market rose 1.1 percent, ending a slide that analysts attributed to attacks on security personnel in the Sinai Peninsula last Friday, which killed 33 people in one of the worst episodes of anti-state violence since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was overthrown last year.

Heavyweight property developers Talaat Moustafa Group and SODIC were the main supports, surging 5.9 and 10.0 percent respectively.

In an update of its regional economic outlook released on Monday, the International Monetary Fund cut the country's gross domestic product growth forecast for 2015 to 3.5 percent from 4.1 percent while raising the inflation forecast to 13.4 percent from 11.5 percent.

Analysts believe faster consumer price growth would be a boon for real estate developers, as Egyptians will use property investments as a hedge against inflation.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index added 0.02 percent to 4,626 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,898 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 10,164 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 13,648 points.

EGYPT

* The index gained 1.1 percent to 8,745 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 7,337 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 6,981 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,437 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)