* Dubai's Aramex up despite earnings miss, DFM slides
* First Gulf Bank supports Abu Dhabi after beating estimates
* Property developers lift Qatar's index
* Saudi slides after mixed quarterly reports
* Egypt rebounds, investors bet on property stocks
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 28 Strong performances by property
developers lifted Qatar's bourse on Tuesday, while Egypt
rebounded after a pull-back prompted by violence in Sinai. Other
markets in the region consolidated after mixed third-quarter
earnings.
Dubai's index was nearly flat. Shares in logistics
firm Aramex rose 0.3 percent after it reported a 16
percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 69.5 million dirhams
($18.95 million) on Monday.
Although the figure was lower than the average estimate of
analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected 74.8 million
dirhams, some analysts called it impressive. NBK Capital said in
a note it was pleased with the numbers and maintained a "buy"
recommendation on the stock.
Meanwhile, bourse operator Dubai Financial Market
fell 1.1 percent after reporting an 85 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, which was broadly in line with the
estimate of Global Investment House.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark inched up 0.1 percent on the
back of First Gulf Bank, which rose 1.1 percent after
beating estimates with a 20 percent increase in third-quarter
net profit. The bank made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million)
against a forecast of 1.35 billion dirhams.
Qatar's bourse was the strongest in the region,
adding 1.2 percent. Property developer Ezdan Holding
was the main support, surging 8.1 percent. The company posted a
41 percent jump in nine-month profit this week.
Barwa Real Estate rose 2.0 percent after reporting
a 44 percent jump in nine-month profit on Tuesday.
But shares in Ooredoo fell 1.0 percent after the
telecommunications operator missed estimates by a wide margin
with an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. Ooredoo
made a profit of 375 million riyals ($103 million) while
analysts had on average expected 802 million riyals.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's index edged down 0.3 percent after a
series of mixed earnings announcements.
Shares in Dallah Healthcare tumbled 6.0 percent
after it reported a nearly flat third-quarter profit, missing
the estimates of Arqaam Capital and Albilad Capital, which had
forecast increases of 10 and 42 percent respectively.
Meanwhile, property developer Dar al-Arkan edged
up 0.4 percent despite resporting a 51 percent fall in
third-quarter net income and missing analysts' forecasts.
"We continue to view Dar al-Arkan as a value player with
about 32 million square metres of land bank waiting to be either
sold at a good value, or developed by the company," Cairo-based
Naeem Brokerage said in a note, maintaining a "hold"
recommendation.
"Dar al-Arkan stands to benefit from the growing real estate
market in Saudi Arabia, driven by favorable demographics,
government support to real estate and infrastructure, an
undersupplied property market, and, most importantly,
introduction of the new mortgage law."
Saudi Telecom (STC), the Gulf's No.1
telecommunications operator by market value, was the main
support for the benchmark. The stock jumped 3.4 percent after
the company reported flat third-quarter profit, which was better
than what analysts had predicted.
Egypt's market rose 1.1 percent, ending a slide
that analysts attributed to attacks on security personnel in the
Sinai Peninsula last Friday, which killed 33 people in one of
the worst episodes of anti-state violence since Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi was overthrown last year.
Heavyweight property developers Talaat Moustafa Group
and SODIC were the main supports, surging
5.9 and 10.0 percent respectively.
In an update of its regional economic outlook released on
Monday, the International Monetary Fund cut the country's gross
domestic product growth forecast for 2015 to 3.5 percent from
4.1 percent while raising the inflation forecast to 13.4 percent
from 11.5 percent.
Analysts believe faster consumer price growth would be a
boon for real estate developers, as Egyptians will use property
investments as a hedge against inflation.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index added 0.02 percent to 4,626 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,898 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 10,164 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 13,648 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 1.1 percent to 8,745 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 7,337 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 6,981 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,437 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)