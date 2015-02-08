* Oil posts largest two-week gain in 17 years
* Saudi Arabia to boost feedstock supplies for Saudi Kayan
* Dubai's DAMAC extends gains ahead of board meeting
* Abu Dhabi's Agthia jumps on strong 2014 results
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding surges after new Arab Dairy bid
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 8 Gulf stock markets rose on Sunday
after oil made further gains and local companies reported mostly
upbeat earnings and other positive news.
Brent crude jumped 2.2 percent to $57.80 per barrel
on Friday, posting its largest two-week gain in 17 years because
of falling oil rig counts and violence in producer Libya.
Saudi Arabia's stock index rose 1.8 percent to its
highest close since Nov. 24 in heavy trade. Shares in Saudi
Kayan Petrochemicals Co surged their daily 10 percent
limit and its bigger affiliate Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
jumped 3.0 percent.
The kingdom's oil ministry has allocated more natural gas to
Saudi Kayan for it to expand ethylene production at its
petrochemical complex in Jubail, the company said on Sunday.
As part of the same deal, SABIC will reduce the marketing
fees it charges Saudi Kayan, which will save the company 280
million riyals ($74.6 million) this year and 600 million riyals
a year once its projects are completed, it said.
Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) surged 5.3
percent to 39.50 riyals after AlBilad Capital said it maintained
the stock's fair value at 39.62 riyals.
"Profitability indicators are expected to witness a
significant improvement starting from this year with the launch
of commercial production in many facilities," it said.
In a sign that some money is flowing back into Saudi stocks
from abroad after pulling out during the oil price plunge in
December, the U.S. dollar/Saudi riyal spot rate dropped
back to 3.7510 on Sunday, very close to its peg.
The exchange rate had climbed in recent weeks as high as
3.7605 - its highest level since January 2010, when markets were
in the grip of the global financial crisis - because of outflows
from Saudi stocks.
One losing stock on Sunday was Saudi Cement, which
fell 1.8 percent after it proposed a dividend of 2.5 riyals per
share for the second half of 2014, down from 3.5 riyals a year
earlier.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index edged up 0.2 percent and property
developer DAMAC was one of the top gainers, surging
5.8 percent.
The stock originally listed in London, but it joined the
emirate's bourse last month and its Dubai shares subsequently
plunged by more than a third. It recovered those losses last
week and its sharp rise may have attracted more investors.
The firm's subsidiary DAMAC Real Estate Development Ltd
reported a 46 percent surge in 2014 profit last week and DAMAC,
which plans to delist from London, was due to review its own
results and dividends later on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged up 0.3 percent as National
Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
rose 1.8 and 2.1 percent respectively. Food and
beverage firm Agthia Group gained 2.5 percent after it
reported a 22 percent increase in 2014 profit.
Qatar's benchmark climbed 0.8 percent, with property
firms Ezdan Holding and Barwa Real Estate,
up 3.0 and 4.3 percent respectively, as the main supports.
Egypt's market slipped 0.1 percent as property
companies pulled back further after gaining strongly in the last
few weeks. Developer Talaat Moustafa Group dropped 2.4
percent, trimming its gains this year to 15.8 percent. It is
still well ahead of the benchmark, which has gained 11.6
percent.
Meanwhile, investment firm Pioneers Holding rose
1.8 percent after it submitted a fresh bid for Arab Dairy
Products at 64.30 pounds per share, topping an offer
by Lactalis.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)