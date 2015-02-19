* Saudi Arabian petchems lead market down
* Dubai's du falls after Q4 profit slides
* UAE hotels firm tumbles on 2014 results, cautious outlook
* Ex-dividend Gulf International Services drags down Qatar
* Egypt's CIB rises on bonus share issue approval
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Feb 19 Gulf stock markets pulled back on
Thursday after Brent oil fell sharply, undermining petrochemical
stocks in particular and investor sentiment in general, and
corporate news turned out to be mostly negative.
Brent oil fell 2.6 percent and traded below $59 per
barrel by 1230 GMT after a big weekly build-up in U.S. crude
inventories.
The main Saudi stock index fell 1.1 percent as Saudi
Basic Industries, the kingdom's top petrochemicals
producer, dropped 2.8 percent.
Banking sector stocks, which some analysts said could
benefit from a U.S. interest rate hike this year, also fell.
Global investors revised their expectations for the timing of
the first rate hike on Wednesday after the minutes from the
Fed's meeting in January showed officials were concerned about
raising rates too soon.
Dallah Healthcare edged down 0.3 percent after it
announced a dividend of 1.00 riyal per share for 2014, down from
1.50 riyals a year earlier, although the company also announced
the issue of one bonus share for every four outstanding shares.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's stock index was flat and trading volume
remained low compared with the last few weeks.
Yelecommunications operator du fell 1.7 percent after
reporting a 10 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit and missing
analysts' estimates.
The firm made a net profit of 512.7 million dirhams ($139.6
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 570.3 million
dirhams in the year-earlier period. Analysts polled by Reuters
had on average forecast 586.7 million dirhams.
Abu Dhabi inched down 0.1 percent as Abu Dhabi
National Energy Company, whose profits look likely to
suffer because of cheap oil, tumbled 3.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi National Hotels Co, which operates
hotels in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, plunged its daily 10 percent
limit after posting a 6.8 percent decrease in 2014 profit and
proposing a flat dividend payout for 2014.
The company said in a statement that "many drivers in demand
and supply in the hospitality industry are under pressure". It
said the depreciation of the euro and the Russian rouble, along
with cheaper oil, might impact tourist arrivals from Europe,
Russia and the Gulf.
Qatar's benchmark fell 0.5 percent. Shares in Gulf
International Services tumbled 4.3 percent and were
the main drag as they no longer carried the 2014 dividend of
5.50 riyals per share.
Egypt's bourse edged down 0.6 percent as most
stocks fell.
Orascom Construction said on Thursday it planned
to raise as much as $241 million in a sale of new shares in
Cairo over the next few weeks and some investors may be freeing
up cash to subscribe, although the sum is small compared with
the index capitalisation of $30 billion.
Commercial International Bank bucked the trend
and edged up 0.5 percent after the bourse approved its plan to
raise capital by 2.294 billion Egyptian pounds ($300 million)
through a bonus share issue.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 9,300 points.
DUBAI
* The index was flat at 3,858 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,669 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 12,496 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.6 percent to 9,481 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,641 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 6,639 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,460 points.
