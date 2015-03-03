* Saudi Arabia rises after strong PMI
* Qatar falls as large companies go ex-dividend
* Abu Dhabi banks rise ahead of dividend payments
* Egyptian property stocks rise on reports of $80 bln
project
* FX depreciation pains to be short-term - economist
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 3 Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Tuesday, guided by economic data and dividends, while Egypt
edged up on the back of property stocks after reports about
plans to build a new $80 billion capital city from scratch.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index rose 1.1 percent
after strong purchasing managers index (PMI) data. Growth in the
kingdom's non-oil private sector accelerated to a four-month
high in February as lavish handouts to citizens by the new king
buoyed the economy despite the plunge in oil prices, the SABB
HSBC survey showed.
"The latest whole economy PMIs from the MENA region provide
further evidence that the fall in oil prices hasn't caused
activity in the Gulf economies to collapse, as some had feared,"
Jason Tuvey, Middle East economist at London-based Capital
Economics, said in a note.
Investors' attention shifted back from the property sector
to banks and petrochemicals which had traded nearly flat in the
previous few sessions. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic
Industries rose 1.4 percent as Brent oil
recovered some of Monday's losses, jumping 2 percent.
Alinma Bank, which will pay a dividend of 0.5
riyal per share next week, was the most traded stock and jumped
2.2 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Other Gulf markets were less positive. Qatar's index
fell 1.3 percent because of Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan
, which dropped 2.7 percent as its shares no longer
carried the 2014 dividend of 1.75 riyals.
Petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar
, which went ex-dividend a day earlier, was down a
further 2.7 percent.
In the United Arab Emirates, business activity growth in the
non-oil private sector slowed to a five-month low in February
but remained strong and above the average for 2014, according to
the HSBC PMI survey.
Abu Dhabi's market edged up 0.2 percent on the back
of First Gulf Bank, which rose 1.4 percent. The lender
will pay a dividend of 1.00 dirham per share on Thursday. Union
National Bank, which will make its annual payout of
0.25 dirham next week, jumped 2.8 percent.
Dubai's index fell 0.8 percent as most stocks
declined. Builder Arabtec, which has not yet commented
on media reports saying its $40 billion Egyptian project has
stalled again, fell 0.7 percent.
But real estate developer Emaar Properties bucked
the trend and inched up 0.1 percent ahead of Wednesday's board
meeting that will discuss dividend payments for 2014.
Also, Egyptian newspapers reported on Tuesday that the Cairo
government was about to approve an $80 billion project to build
a new capital city. They quoted investment minister Ashraf
Salman in an interview with the United Arab Emirates' The
National newspaper, and mentioned Emaar as one of the potential
project participants.
The news lifted most property stocks in Egypt, helping the
main index climb 0.2 percent. Palm Hills Development
rose 1.5 percent and Heliopolis Housing
added 1.1 percent.
Investment firm Pioneers Holding jumped 2.6
percent after it won the race to buy Egypt's Arab Dairy
for 255 million Egyptian pounds ($33.4 million),
beating a rival offer from a subsidiary of European giant
Lactalis.
The company has also completed the acquisition of a 60
percent stake in real estate firm Rooya Holding, announced last
year, and approved a capital increase of 3 billion Egyptian
pounds.
Egypt's PMI data pointed to the sharpest contraction since
September 2013 as input costs rose because of a weaker pound
.
But Tuvey from Capital Economics said the effect was likely
to be short-term. "We doubt that this marks the start of a sharp
downturn in Egypt's economy. After all, over a longer horizon, a
depreciation of the pound should be seen as a positive
development as it will boost the competitiveness of exports and
attract much-needed foreign investment back to the country."
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 9,488 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,758 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 4,679 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 12,292 points.
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 9,475 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,558 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,567 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,470 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)