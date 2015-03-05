* Mobily rebounds despite earnings shock

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, March 5 Telecommunications firm Mobily lifted Saudi Arabia's bourse on Thursday as some investors bet the government would indirectly support it if needed, while other Gulf markets were mixed and Egypt rose after the government approved a new investment law.

Saudi Arabia's main stock index edged up 0.6 percent and Mobily was the main support as it surged its daily 10 percent limit to 38.70 riyals after a week-long suspension which followed the restatement of its 2014 earnings.

Last week, the company announced it had suffered a $243 million loss in 2014 - instead of an earlier announced $59 million profit - and expected to breach covenants on long-term loans.

The stock fell as much as 4.9 percent in the opening minutes on Thursday but quickly began recovering. Investors buying the stock were encouraged by the appointment last week of Suliman bin Abdulrahman al-Gwaiz as Mobily's chairman, said Abdullah Alawi, assistant general manager and head of research at Aljazira Capital in Riyadh.

Gwaiz is also governor of a huge state-owned fund, the General Organization for Social Insurance. There has been no concrete indication that the government will aid Mobily, but some Saudi investors nevertheless hope that a public figure of Gwaiz's stature will be able to ensure the company's recovery - for example, by facilitating talks with creditor banks.

In 2013 the kingdom's finance ministry allowed Zain Saudi, the smallest of three mobile operators in the country, defer payment of licence-related fees that could total around $1.49 billion over seven years when the firm struggled with debt.

"Overall, the investor sentiment on Mobily now is that it's the second-largest operator in the kingdom, has a solid base of clients and a viable business model," Alawi said. "Most investors I have spoken to are not expecting a mass exodus from Mobily."

But he added, "Those who buy the stock today are betting on so many things to go right." He added that Aljazira Capital maintained an "underweight" recommendation on Mobily with a target price of 32.00 riyals. The stock remains far below an intra-day peak of 98.50 riyals hit in May last year.

Other telecommunications stocks, which had suffered after Mobily's statement last week, also rose on Thursday. Saudi Telecom and Zain Saudi added 0.8 percent each.

UAE, EGYPT

Other Gulf markets were neutral to negative. Dubai's index was flat with an equal split between gainers and losers. Leading developer Emaar Properties dropped 3.0 percent after it proposed a 2014 cash dividend of 0.15 dirham per share, the same as the cash payout made for 2013, but did not match the 10 percent bonus share issue for the prior year.

Dubai Islamic Bank, which will register shareholders for a dividend payment next week, was the main support, climbing 1.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.8 percent because of large lender First Gulf Bank, which went ex-dividend and tumbled 6.2 percent.

Qatar's Doha Bank also fell on its ex-dividend date, tumbling 8.5 percent, but the Doha benchmark eked out a 0.1 percent gain on the back of Qatar National Bank , which rose 1.1 percent.

Egypt's index rose 1.2 percent after the Cairo cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-awaited draft law on investment aimed at making deals less vulnerable to legal disputes or changes in government, and reducing stifling bureaucracy.

The government is seeking to address foreign business concerns before an investment conference in Sharm el-Sheikh set for mid-March, when Egypt hopes to secure domestic and foreign investment of up to $12 billion.

SODIC, Egypt's third-largest listed developer, edged up 0.7 percent on Thursday after posting a net profit of 154.3 million Egyptian pounds ($20.2 million) in 2014 against a loss of 477.1 million pounds in the previous year.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a profit of 172.2 million pounds, but Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a note that strong off-plan sales and liquidity "outshined lower-than-expected earnings".

Like many other developers, SODIC fully recognises off-plan sales - in which buyers purchase units that have yet to be built - only upon delivery, according to Naeem, so recent sales will support future revenues.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 9,517 points.

DUBAI

* The index was flat at 3,748 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 1.8 percent to 4,587 points.

QATAR

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 12,139 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 9,576 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 6,539 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,526 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index added 0.2 percent to 1,467 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)