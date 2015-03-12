* Saudi's SABIC rises as Brent oil rebounds
* Dar Al Arkan up after housing minister replaced
* Dubai's DSI surges after Mall of Qatar progress report
* Orascom Construction tumbles again in Dubai
* Egypt hopes for positive investment announcements
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, March 12 Stronger oil and hopes that the
government will speed up its housing programme lifted Saudi
Arabia's stock market to a four-month high on Thursday, while
Egypt rebounded ahead of a long-awaited conference to attract
investment. Most Gulf markets were soft.
The main Saudi index edged up 0.3 percent to 9,691
points, rising above major technical resistance on its 200-day
average of 9,662 points. Another close above that level would
confirm a break, suggesting the market's long-term uprend might
be resuming,
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was
the main support, gaining 1.3 percent after Brent oil
rose more than a dollar to above $58 a barrel on a weakening
dollar and fresh fighting in Iraq.
Real estate developer Dar Al Arkan was one of the
most traded stocks and climbed 0.4 percent after the kingdom's
housing minister was relieved of his position, which investors
may interpret as a push to speed up the state's housing
construction programme.
The government has earmarked tens of billions of dollars for
the scheme but it has progressed slowly, partly because of red
tape and difficulty obtaining land. King Salman relieved
Shuwaish al-Duwaihi as minister late on Wednesday; a permanent
replacement has yet to be announced.
However another major property stock, Jabal Omar,
fell 0.9 percent after hitting a fresh all-time intra-day high
of 88.75 riyals in heavy turnover. The firm's activities are
focused on the Muslim holy city of Mecca and it is less likely
to be affected by changes in state housing policies.
Jabal Omar, which is building a mixed-use project including
hotels as well as residential and commercial properties, has
soared 56 percent this year.
Arab National Bank, which will register
shareholders for a 1.00 riyal dividend next week, jumped 3.9
percent, while Saudi British Bank dropped 3.0 percent
because its shares no longer carried the 2014 dividend or
entitled their holders to a bonus issue.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index edged up 0.3 percent and engineering
firm Drake and Scull led gains, surging 4.9 percent.
Qatari newspaper The Peninsula on Thursday quoted the company's
senior managers as saying the Mall of Qatar, one of the biggest
commercial projects in the country, was scheduled to open in the
fourth quarter of this year. Drake and Scull is doing
mechanical, electrical and plumbing work at the mall.
Meanwhile the emirate's largest lender, Emirates NBD
, dropped 3.0 percent because its shares no longer
carried the 0.35 dirham dividend for 2014.
On NASDAQ Dubai, Egypt's Orascom Construction
dropped 4.0 percent to $12.50, well below its initial public
offer price of $14.25, extending a sell-off which according to
some market players may be driven by Egyptian investors looking
for hard currency.
The dual-listed stock was sold for pounds in Egypt in a $185
million IPO, but it is quoted in dollars in Dubai. Hard currency
shortages are hurting Egyptian private companies such as wheat
importers who are scrambling to pay for fresh shipments.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.4 percent and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank tumbled 6.4 percent as it traded
without a 0.40 dirham dividend attached.
Qatar's index fell 0.4 percent, largely due to
Industries Qatar (IQ), which lost 1.2 percent.
Specialist news agency Polymerupdate reported on Wednesday,
citing a source, that there had been an unplanned shutdown at a
polyethylene plant run IQ subsidiary Qatar Petrochemical Co.
Egypt's market rallied from a week-low to climb 0.7
percent to 9,641 points as blue chips provided support.
Commercial International Bank, which said on Wednesday
it was eyeing a possible purchase of Citigroup's Egyptian retail
operations, rose 0.7 percent.
The Cairo government will on Saturday open an investment
summit in Sharm el-Sheikh which it hopes will burnish its image
and attract billions of dollars.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 9,691 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 3,708 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 4,484 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 12,081 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 9,641 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,514 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,400 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 1,483 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)