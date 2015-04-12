* Saudi's SABIC jumps ahead of dividend registration
deadline
* Cement stocks rise on sales report
* But Saudi Investment Bank's Q1 figures disappoint
investors
* Healthcare names gain after minister's removal
* Dubai's Emaar rises as chairman reassures investors
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 12 Most Gulf stock markets were
narrowly mixed on Sunday, influenced by a mixed set of earnings
and corporate news, though Dubai rose on the back of real
estate-related stocks.
Brent crude oil rose 2.3 percent on Friday and
posted a 5.3 percent weekly gain on lowered expectations that an
agreement on Iran's nuclear programme would result in a rapid
return of more Iranian oil to the market. Meanwhile, world
equity markets tested record highs on hopes for more stimulus
from top central banks.
This background helped Saudi Arabia's market rise on Sunday,
though the main index gave up most of its early gains
and ended up just 0.1 percent.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was
the main support, jumping 2.0 percent on the last day its shares
carried the 2014 dividend.
Shipper Bahri, which soared 9.8 percent in the
previous session after more than doubling its first-quarter
profit, extended gains and jumped 2.0 percent.
Most cement stocks rose after regional news website
Argaam.com published a report on the kingdom's cement market,
showing a 10 percent increase in total first-quarter sales.
Najran Cement in particular jumped 3.0 percent as the
report said it had boosted quarterly sales by 79 percent.
Qassim Cement rose 1.8 percent to 91.75 riyals
after reporting a 2.3 percent increase in first-quarter profit.
Riyad Capital maintained a "hold" recommendation for the stock
with a 12-month target price of 104.00 riyals.
"Stable budgeted government expenditure for 2015, despite a
lower oil price, should ensure steady progress on mega
projects," it said in a note. "However, a fresh crackdown on
illegal workers launched in March may cause a slowdown of medium
to small projects and affect cement demand."
Constraints on gas availability are another negative factor
as they stop cement companies from expanding their business,
Riyad Capital said.
Some earnings reports disappointed investors. Saudi
Investment Bank dropped 2.0 percent after posting an
8.7 percent increase in first-quarter profit. It earned 366.7
million riyals ($98 million) in the period, slightly missing the
estimate of brokerage EFG Hermes, which had expected 386.0
million riyals.
Healthcare firms Mouwasat Medical Services and
Dallah Healthcare rose 1.0 and 1.3 percent
respectively after King Salman relieved Health Minister Ahmed
al-Khatib of his post at the weekend.
While no official reason was given for his removal, it may
have given some investors hope that reforms and big government
projects in the sector will speed up.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index rose 1.4
percent. Builder Arabtec was the main support and the
most heavily traded stock, surging 5.5 percent to 2.69 dirhams.
The stock's trading volume spiked after it rose above 2.62
dirhams, a level from which it retreated last week.
Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest listed
developer, jumped 2.1 percent. Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar
told the Arabian Business magazine that he remained committed to
the firm which he has lead since its inception in 1997, despite
his participation in other real estate firms.
Markets in Abu Dhabi and Qatar were nearly
flat with equal splits between gainers and losers. Kuwait
inched up 0.1 percent and Oman slipped 0.1
percent. Egypt's bourse was closed for Easter.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 8,961 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.4 percent to 3,805 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 4,560 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.04 percent to 11,983 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 6,285 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 6,265 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,441 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)