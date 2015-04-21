* Mobily plunges 6.8 pct after surprise Q1 loss

* Property developer Emaar Economic City reports strong earnings

* Dubai's volume highest in 14 months

* Kuwait underperforms after tax news

* Egypt falls further as oil holds near 2015 high

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, April 21 Saudi Arabia's stock market pulled back further on Tuesday after telecommunications operator Mobily posted a surprise first-quarter loss, while Kuwait fell on news of potential tax reform. Other Gulf markets were positive.

The main Saudi index slipped 0.3 percent to 9,559 points as Mobily was the main drag, tumbling 6.8 percent.

The firm, whose scandal over the restatement of its 2014 earnings led to the departure of its chief executive earlier this year, missed analysts' forecasts widely as it swung to a 199 million riyal ($53.1 million) net loss in the first quarter of 2015.

Two analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast Mobily would make a quarterly profit of 470.1 million riyals and 515.0 million riyals.

Saudi petrochemicals were also weak after several disappointing earnings reports. Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) slipped 0.1 percent after reporting a 17.3 percent increase in first-quarter profit to 80.6 million riyals; analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 98.3 million riyals.

Alujain, another firm whose assets are mostly in petrochemicals, tumbled 4.8 percent after swinging to a 16.8 million riyal loss in the first quarter from a profit of 14.8 million riyals a year earlier.

But property stocks were positive after Emaar Economic City posted a 70.9 percent increase in first-quarter profit on higher sales and lease income. The stock rose 0.8 percent.

The Saudi stock index faces major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak, and has been struggling in that area for three days.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's index rose 0.7 percent on its strongest trading volume in 14 months as developer Union Properties surged 10.7 percent to 1.45 dirhams, its highest close since November.

Gulf Business magazine reported on Monday that the firm had set up a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's Naif Al Rajhi Investments to develop real estate projects in the kingdom. Also, Emirates247.com news website on Tuesday quoted a Union Properties manager as saying the firm would start construction of a 430 million dirham ($117 million) project in Dubai this month.

Another property firm, DAMAC, rose as much as 3.6 percent to a new intra-day high of 3.43 dirhams early in the session but then retreated and closed 6.3 percent lower ahead of a board meeting which was to discuss first-quarter results and dividend policy.

Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain's Gulf Finance House surged 5.6 percent as they resumed trading after a capital reduction which may open the way for future dividend payments. Also, the firm said on Sunday that it would maintain a listing in Kuwait, along with those in Dubai and Bahrain, but would delist from London.

Meanwhile, courier Aramex fell 1.1 percent after reporting a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts and its own guidance. The stock had surged 5.5 percent to a fresh nine-year high of 3.64 dirhams in the previous session.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.5 percent and developer Aldar Properties was the main support, surging 4.0 percent. The firm announced the launch of three new developments in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Qatar's benchmark added 0.5 percent, buoyed by banking stocks. Masraf Al Rayan, the country's second-largest bank by market value, added 0.9 percent after posting an 18 percent increase in first-quarter net profit and beating analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 was 511 million riyals ($140.4 million) compared to analysts' average forecast of 484.4 million riyals in a Reuters poll.

Another Qatari lender, Doha Bank, jumped 3.0 percent after reporting a 5.2 percent increase in first-quarter profit, while analysts had expected a decline. It made 420.2 million riyals, well above the average estimate of 377.3 million riyals.

Kuwait's index underperformed the region and fell 0.7 percent after Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Monday that the cabinet was studying proposals to introduce the same tax rates for local and foreign companies.

This suggested last month's resignation of the commerce minister, who first revealed the plan, had not derailed it - though it remains unclear whether the cabinet can really push through any politically sensitive step to tax local firms.

Egypt's index slipped 0.2 percent, its fifth decline in a row, although the pace of its decline slowed significantly compared with Monday's 1.9 percent drop.

The market's latest bout of weakness coincides with a rally in oil prices; Brent crude gained 9.6 percent last week and has stayed near its 2015 highs since then. Egypt is an energy importer and investors had hoped that oil's slump late last year would aid its economic recovery.

Investment bank EFG Hermes was one of just a handful of gainers, adding 0.6 percent after its board proposed issuing 1.46 bonus shares for every 10 outstanding ones.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 9,559 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged up 0.7 percent to 4,123 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index added 0.5 percent to 4,679 points.

QATAR

* The index rose 0.5 percent to 11,977 points.

EGYPT

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 8,575 points.

KUWAIT

* The index lost 0.7 percent to 6,309 points.

OMAN

* The index added 0.1 percent to 6,330 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,395 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)