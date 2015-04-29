* Saudi blue chips surge, lift index above chart resistance
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's stock market led
gains in the Gulf on Wednesday after King Salman carried out
major reshuffles in the line of succession and his cabinet.
Egypt's bourse rebounded on hopes for good news about taxes.
The main Saudi index climbed 1.0 percent to 9,812
points. The benchmark rose above major technical resistance in
the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly
coincides with the March peak.
Blue chips Saudi Basic Industries and National
Commercial Bank were the main supports, surging 4.7
percent each.
Salman appointed Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef as his
new heir early on Wednesday and made his son, Defence Minister
Mohammed bin Salman, second-in-line to succeed, setting the
kingdom's succession in stone for decades and strengthening his
branch of the dynasty.
The king also appointed Saudi Aramco chief executive Khalid
al-Falih as health minister, and made labour minister Adel
al-Fakieh economy and planning minister, replacing him with
Mufrej al-Haqbani.
The economic policy significance of the changes is not yet
clear but they were unexpected to many analysts. In the short
term at least, they could increase uncertainty. However, many
investors appeared to view the changes as a positive sign that
the government would put fresh emphasis on stimulating economic
growth.
"I don't think there will be a reversal of any policies - I
see it as a fresh impetus" for economic reforms, said John
Sfakianakis, Gulf region director at fund management firm
Ashmore Group in Riyadh.
The move of the highly regarded Fakieh to the economy
portfolio could mean labour reforms to push Saudis into private
sector jobs over the past several years have essentially been
judged a success, and that the government now wants to focus on
other structural reforms of the economy, which have been slow.
Also on Wednesday, Salman ordered a one-month salary bonus
for all military and security personnel to convey his
"appreciation of their efforts" - a signal that the government
remains willing to spend lavishly on its policy
priorities.
Giyas Gokkent, senior Middle East and Africa economist at
the Institute of International Finance, estimated the payout
would be worth about 0.2 percent of Saudi Arabia's annual gross
domestic product. This is a small amount in the context of the
year's economic data, but it could buoy consumption this
quarter; a bigger payout to all public sector employees boosted
retailers' profits in the first quarter of 2015.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's stock index rose 0.8 percent to 4,215
points, approaching major chart resistance at 4,250 points, its
200-day average.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments jumped 3.7 percent
to a six-month high of 3.10 dirhams ahead of its earnings
announcement. After the market closed, the firm said its net
profit for the first quarter had risen 6.5 percent on the back
of real estate and manufacturing businesses.
Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market surged 4.3
percent after a pull-back earlier this week on poor
first-quarter results. Trading volumes rose sharply in April and
that may give investors hope that DFM's second quarter will be
stronger.
Other markets were less bullish. Abu Dhabi inched up
0.1 percent and Qatar added 0.3 percent.
Doha-listed Barwa Real Estate surged as much as
5.1 percent in early trade, coming close to November's
multi-year peak of 54.20 riyals, but then pulled back and closed
0.2 percent lower.
The firm on Wednesday posted a first-quarter profit of 3.2
billion riyals ($879.1 million), sharply up from 265 million
riyals a year earlier, but the surge may have been due to a
one-off factor such as land sales reported in December.
Egypt's index rose 1.9 percent to 8,488 points in a
broad rally on hopes that the government would review its
approach towards taxing stock market investors.
Egyptian investors challenged the government in court on
Tuesday over a tax on stock dividends and capital gains
introduced this month, saying it was causing confusion and
hampering investment.
On Wednesday, Mohamed Maher, vice president of the Egyptian
Association for Financing and Investment Studies, which had
helped file the lawsuit, told Reuters that he and other stock
market lobbyists had met senior government officials and
submitted proposals on how to amend the tax laws.
He said the group had proposed replacing the capital gains
tax with a stamp duty on stock purchases. It is unclear whether
the proposal will be accepted, but Wednesday's bounce suggested
technical support at the December low of 8,125 points was a
strong floor for the index.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)