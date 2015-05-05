* Saudi regulator finalises foreign investment rules

* Makes no major changes, keeps in place tight limits

* PMI survey shows non-oil growth slowing

* But PMI data positive for UAE, Egypt

* IMF commends Cairo's reforms, says they're starting to pay off

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, May 5 Saudi Arabia's bourse edged down on Tuesday after data showed the economy's non-oil growth was slowing and the kingdom's regulator announced no major changes in restrictive rules governing direct foreign investment in the stock market.

Other Gulf markets were mixed, while Egypt jumped on strong purchasing managers data.

The main Saudi stock index slipped 0.4 percent as a number of blue chips declined. Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell 1.3 percent and top lender National Commercial Bank lost 0.9 percent.

Those stocks, along with other large Saudi companies, will be the primary targets of foreign investors when the kingdom starts to gradually open its market on June 15. Some investors may have hoped that regulators would relax some draft rules for foreign investors, such as caps on foreign ownership.

But the final version of the rules, published late on Monday, was almost identical to the draft document circulated last August, and included significant restrictions such as a 10 percent ceiling on combined foreign ownership of the market by value.

Also, with stock valuations already quite high, foreigners may be cautious in entering the market over coming months.

A Capital Market Authority spokesman said on Monday that "a number of experts and analysts expect foreign investors to enter the market gradually" - possibly a signal that the regulator does not want to see rapid inflows.

Economic data was also slightly negative. Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector slowed to a three-month low in April as the effects of a one-off injection of government cash into the economy faded, a survey of businesses showed on Tuesday. King Salman awared a bonus of two months' salary to state employees in January.

However, news that the retail portion of the initial public offer of Saudi Company for Tools and Hardware (SACO) IPO-TOOLS.SE had been covered 620 percent suggested many local individual investors remained optimistic.

DUBAI, EGYPT

Dubai's index closed 0.4 percent lower after swinging between gains and losses all day. Gulf Finance House , one of the most volatile stocks, topped trading volumes, closing 0.7 percent lower after jumping as much as 3.2 percent during the session.

Most other stocks also declined, but telecommunications operator du rose 1.0 percent. Local newspaper Emarat Al Youm on Monday quoted the head of the industry regulator as saying the United Arab Emirates' two operators, du and Etisalat , had started testing infrastructure sharing and agreed on related commercial issues.

"We view the launch of infrastructure sharing positively, since in theory it should reduce capital spending for both operators and will more importantly stop geographical restriction for service offerings which will affect du more positively than Etisalat," NBK Capital said in a note.

Etisalat gained 0.9 percent and was one of the main supports for Abu Dhabi's index, which climbed 0.8 percent.

However, energy firm Dana Gas tumbled 4.0 percent after it posted a 73.3 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit, citing lower hydrocarbon prices. Another stock in the same sector, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, dropped 2.6 percent.

Business activity growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector accelerated slightly in April, the HSBC Purchasing Managers Index survey showed.

Egypt's benchmark jumped 2.0 percent to a two-week high of 8,828 points; nearly all of its components rose after the HSBC PMI survey showed business activity in the private sector, excluding oil, came close to stabilising in April after a three-month contraction.

A senior International Monetary Fund official told Reuters on Tuesday that Egypt's economic policy reforms were starting to pay off and growth was strengthening, although the country still faced a difficult situation.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 9,751 points.

DUBAI

* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 4,069 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.8 percent to 4,589 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.7 percent to 12,208 points.

EGYPT

* The index jumped 2.0 percent to 8,828 points.

KUWAIT

* The index was flat at 6,388 points.

OMAN

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,352 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,388 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)