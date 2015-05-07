* Saudi index closes off low as oil rises
* Dubai's Tabreed surges on convertible bond buyback plan
* National Industries Group soars on dividend hopes
* UAE, Qatar markets slip on declining volumes
* Egypt's Ezz Steel tumbles on bearish steel outlook, energy
woes
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 7 Middle East stock markets edged
down on Thursday after Yemen's government called for military
intervention on the ground, a move that could further escalate
the conflict in which Gulf nations and Egypt are involved.
Yemen urged the international community "to quickly
intervene by land forces to save" the country, specifically in
the cities of Aden and Taiz, according to a letter sent to the
United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.
The letter from Yemen's U.N. Ambassador Khaled Alyemany,
seen by Reuters, could provide legal cover for ground
intervention.
Saudi Arabia's index fell 0.6 percent to 9,718
points as most stocks declined, including blue chips Saudi
Telecom and Saudi Basic Industries, down 2.0
and 0.5 percent respectively. But the index closed off its
intra-day low of 9,663 points as worries about Yemen also lifted
oil prices.
Riyadh leads the coalition of Arab states that has since
March carried out air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Stock markets reacted negatively to the initial news of military
intervention and any further escalation could temporarily dampen
investor sentiment again, to a moderate degree.
UAE, EGYPT
Other Gulf markets were also soft. Dubai's stock index
edged down 0.3 percent with most stocks in the red. But
district cooling firm Tabreed surged its daily 15
percent limit after announcing plans to buy back some of its
convertible bonds.
The company is looking to buy back 854 million of the bonds
at a cost of 1 billion dirhams ($272 million), replacing them
with a new, cheaper loan. The move would prevent the dilution of
existing shareholders' stakes from eventual conversion of the
bonds into equity.
National Industries Group also soared 15 percent
after calling a shareholder meeting to approve its first
dividend payout since 2008.
Markets in Abu Dhabi and Qatar edged down 0.2
and 0.4 percent in broad pull-backs; trading volumes fell both
in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Egypt's market gave up intra-day gains and slipped
0.2 percent as foreign investors, who had mostly been net buyers
in the last few weeks, turned net sellers. A global sell-off in
sovereign bonds spooked equities investors this week and MSCI's
emerging market index was down 1.5 percent on
Thursday.
Ezz Steel was the biggest loser in Cairo, tumbling
4.3 percent to 11.93 pounds. Egypt's Pharos Securities this week
slashed its fair value estimate of the stock to 10.7 pounds from
16.6 pounds, citing an uncertain outlook for gas supplies,
declining steel prices and what it said was a likely
cancellation of the company's expansion plans.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 9,718 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 4,103 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,555 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 12,282 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.2 percent to 8,742 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 6,397 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 6,318 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.05 percent to 1,390 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)