* Most Gulf markets move little against mixed background
* Saudi index slips because of weaker oil
* UAE's Arabtec, Air Arabia, Aldar rise ahead of Q1 results
* But Air Arabia misses analysts' estimates
* Telecom Egypt drops before MSCI index review
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 10 Gulf stock markets were mixed on
Sunday as weaker oil offset the positive news of a truce agreed
in Yemen, but bourses in the United Arab Emirates attracted
investors who placed bets ahead of the last wave of
first-quarter earnings reports.
Early in the day, Yemen's Houthi rebels and the group's army
allies said they had accepted Saudi Arabia's proposal for a
five-day truce to begin on Tuesday, which could bolster Gulf
investors' hopes that a military intervention by Saudi-led
ground forces will be avoided.
However, Brent crude oil posted its first weekly
loss in a month on Friday as the market fretted again about
global oversupply; Brent, which hit a 2015 high just below $70
per barrel last week, closed at $65.39 on Friday.
The main Saudi stock index slipped 0.1 percent as
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose
profits are sensitive to oil prices, fell 1.7 percent and other
stocks in the sector were also weak.
But property developer Jabal Omar edged up 0.2
percent after posting a third profitable quarter in a row after
years of losses. Real estate firms Emaar Economic City
and Dar Al Arkan rose 4.0 and 1.1 percent
respectively.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index, which has little exposure to the
energy and petrochemical sectors compared with other regional
markets, rose 1.1 percent as most stocks made gains.
District cooling firm Tabreed surged 9.3 percent;
the stock had soared its daily 15 percent limit on Thursday
after announcing plans to buy back some of its convertible
bonds.
Low-cost carrier Air Arabia and builder Arabtec
rose 1.3 and 3.8 percent. Arabtec is expected to
publish its first-quarter earnings this week and Air Arabia
posted them after the market closed. However, the firm, which
made 78.1 million dirhams ($21.3 million) in the quarter, missed
the estimates of analysts surveyed by Reuters, who had on
average expected 95.0 million dirhams.
Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, which is
also due to announce earnings this week, jumped 3.0 percent and
was one of the main supports for that emirate's index.
Aldar also said on Sunday it had secured commitments for
almost 500 million dirhams in land plots at its new Nareel
Island project.
Egypt's market edged down 0.6 percent as most
stocks declined. Telecom Egypt, which according to
some analysts risks being excluded from MSCI's emerging markets
index this week, was the biggest loser, dropping 3.7 percent.
But Commercial International Bank, the country's
biggest listed lender, edged up 0.2 percent ahead of its
first-quarter results, which are expected on Wednesday.
"We expect the company to report net income of 982 million
(Egyptian) pounds for the first quarter, a 22 percent increase
year-on-year and 4.7 percent decrease quarter-on-quarter, with
year-on-year growth driven by top-line growth and relatively
lower operating costs," Harshjit Oza, banking analyst at
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage, said in a note on Sunday.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 9,711 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 4,147 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 4,576 points.
QATAR
* The index inched up 0.03 percent to 12,285 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.6 percent to 8,692 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.04 percent to 6,394 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 6,312 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 1,391 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)