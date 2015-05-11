* Brent oil slips below $65 per barrel
* Saudi index falls as Riyadh sends tanks towards Yemen
border
* Dubai's Union Properties, Air Arabia post disappointing
earnings
* Bets on MSCI index review lift some Abu Dhabi stocks
* Egypt's CIB edges up ahead of Q1 results
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 11 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
on Monday after reports that Riyadh had sent a ground "strike
force" including tanks towards its border with Yemen, while
Dubai came under pressure from several disappointing
first-quarter earnings reports.
In the afternoon, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya Hadath TV
channel broadcast pictures of a column of tanks loaded onto
military trucks and described it as "the arrival of
reinforcements from the strike force to the border".
The Saudi-led air campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen
has been a small but significant source of concern for Saudi
retail investors, and any escalation into a ground campaign
would be seen as negative by the market, at least initially.
The main Saudi stock index, which had earlier in the
day traded nearly flat, responded to the strike force reports by
falling 1.3 percent.
Oil prices were another negative factor. Brent crude slipped
below $65 per barrel as signs that U.S. shale oil production was
recovering after a recent price rally renewed concern about a
global supply glut.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose
profits tend to rise and fall in line with oil prices, dropped
3.2 percent.
The biggest gainer of the day was investment firm Kingdom
Holding, which surged 6.2 percent to a seven-week high
of 21.55 riyals. The firm's assets include a stake in a
development company which is building the world's tallest tower
in the city of Jeddah, and whose chief execitive told Reuters on
Sunday that residential apartments at the tower would likely go
on sale later this year.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index was the biggest loser in the region
after some local companies posted weaker-than-expected
first-quarter profits.
The emirate's benchmark fell 1.8 percent and
developer Union Properties tumbled its daily 10
percent limit to 1.21 dirhams after saying its first-quarter
profit had fallen to 28.1 million dirhams ($7.7 million) from
179.8 million dirhams a year earlier.
The stock broke technical support around 1.28 dirhams, where
it had peaked in late December and January; its next major chart
support is around the February peaks of 1.12 dirhams.
Low-cost carrier Air Arabia fell 1.9 percent after
posting a 9 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter
profit. Analysts had expected that cheaper fuel would help the
company boost its profit by almost by a third.
Builder Arabtec, whose earnings are expected later
this week, tumbled 4.8 percent. Most other stocks also fell,
although Emaar Malls was flat, buoyed by expectations
that it will secure a place in MSCI's emerging markets index
following the index compiler's semi-annual review this week.
MSCI bets also supported Abu Dhabi's bourse, which
edged up 0.3 percent. First Gulf Bank, whose weighting
in the MSCI index may increase, rose 1.7 percent and Union
National Bank, which may secure a place in the
benchmark for the first time, added 0.8 percent.
Other Gulf bourses moved very little.
Egypt's market rose in early trade but gave up all
of its gains and closed flat after the reports of a potential
escalation in Yemen. Cairo is a member of the anti-Houthi
coalition.
Commercial International Bank, the country's
biggest listed lender, was one of just a few gainers, edging up
0.4 percent ahead of its first-quarter results, which are
expected on Wednesday.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 9,583 points.
DUBAI
* The index lost 1.8 percent to 4,072 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,588 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.05 percent to 12,279 points.
EGYPT
* The index was flat at 8,692 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,389 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.03 percent to 6,314 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,390 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)