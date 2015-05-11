* Brent oil slips below $65 per barrel

* Saudi index falls as Riyadh sends tanks towards Yemen border

* Dubai's Union Properties, Air Arabia post disappointing earnings

* Bets on MSCI index review lift some Abu Dhabi stocks

* Egypt's CIB edges up ahead of Q1 results

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, May 11 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell on Monday after reports that Riyadh had sent a ground "strike force" including tanks towards its border with Yemen, while Dubai came under pressure from several disappointing first-quarter earnings reports.

In the afternoon, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya Hadath TV channel broadcast pictures of a column of tanks loaded onto military trucks and described it as "the arrival of reinforcements from the strike force to the border".

The Saudi-led air campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen has been a small but significant source of concern for Saudi retail investors, and any escalation into a ground campaign would be seen as negative by the market, at least initially.

The main Saudi stock index, which had earlier in the day traded nearly flat, responded to the strike force reports by falling 1.3 percent.

Oil prices were another negative factor. Brent crude slipped below $65 per barrel as signs that U.S. shale oil production was recovering after a recent price rally renewed concern about a global supply glut.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, whose profits tend to rise and fall in line with oil prices, dropped 3.2 percent.

The biggest gainer of the day was investment firm Kingdom Holding, which surged 6.2 percent to a seven-week high of 21.55 riyals. The firm's assets include a stake in a development company which is building the world's tallest tower in the city of Jeddah, and whose chief execitive told Reuters on Sunday that residential apartments at the tower would likely go on sale later this year.

UAE, EGYPT

Dubai's index was the biggest loser in the region after some local companies posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter profits.

The emirate's benchmark fell 1.8 percent and developer Union Properties tumbled its daily 10 percent limit to 1.21 dirhams after saying its first-quarter profit had fallen to 28.1 million dirhams ($7.7 million) from 179.8 million dirhams a year earlier.

The stock broke technical support around 1.28 dirhams, where it had peaked in late December and January; its next major chart support is around the February peaks of 1.12 dirhams.

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia fell 1.9 percent after posting a 9 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter profit. Analysts had expected that cheaper fuel would help the company boost its profit by almost by a third.

Builder Arabtec, whose earnings are expected later this week, tumbled 4.8 percent. Most other stocks also fell, although Emaar Malls was flat, buoyed by expectations that it will secure a place in MSCI's emerging markets index following the index compiler's semi-annual review this week.

MSCI bets also supported Abu Dhabi's bourse, which edged up 0.3 percent. First Gulf Bank, whose weighting in the MSCI index may increase, rose 1.7 percent and Union National Bank, which may secure a place in the benchmark for the first time, added 0.8 percent.

Other Gulf bourses moved very little.

Egypt's market rose in early trade but gave up all of its gains and closed flat after the reports of a potential escalation in Yemen. Cairo is a member of the anti-Houthi coalition.

Commercial International Bank, the country's biggest listed lender, was one of just a few gainers, edging up 0.4 percent ahead of its first-quarter results, which are expected on Wednesday.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.3 percent to 9,583 points.

DUBAI

* The index lost 1.8 percent to 4,072 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,588 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.05 percent to 12,279 points.

EGYPT

* The index was flat at 8,692 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,389 points.

OMAN

* The index inched up 0.03 percent to 6,314 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,390 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)