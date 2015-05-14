* Saudi's Al Tayyar extends gains on MSCI index inclusion
* Mobily falls after insider trading case referred to
prosecution
* Dubai construction firms drop on poor Q1 earnings
* New MSCI picks in Qatar surge further
* Concern that Egypt might eventually be dropped from index
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 14 Middle East stock markets
continued on Thursday to digest index compiler MSCI's
semi-annual review, which was positive for most Gulf markets but
sent Egypt's bourse to a five-month low.
Another positive factor for the Gulf was news that a truce
in Yemen was holding, despite some minor incidents.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.6 percent as
blue-chip lenders Al Rajhi Bank and National
Commercial Bank rose 2.4 and 1.5 percent respectively.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries jumped
2.2 percent even as oil prices swung between gain and loss on
worries about global economic growth.
Al Tayyar Travel Group rose 1.8 percent. MSCI on
Tuesday published a standalone index for Saudi Arabia; the
stock's addition was the only change from a provisional Saudi
benchmark published last year.
Saudi Arabia will open its stock market to the first wave of
qualified foreign investors on June 15, although analysts expect
fund inflows to be slow and gradual.
Meanwhile, telecommunications firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
fell 1.2 percent after the kingdom's Capital Market
Authority said it had referred a case of suspected insider
trading at Mobily to public prosecutors.
The regulator said procedures relating to other suspected
violations involving Mobily were ongoing. Also on Wednesday,
Mobily said it was studying possibility of selling its
telecommunications towers but had not reached any agreement yet.
It was commenting on a Wall Street Journal report saying the
firm planned to sell the towers for $2 billion.
QATAR, ABU DHABI
Qatar's index was the top performer in the region for
a second day in a row, climbing 1.2 percent as property
developer Ezdan Holding surged its daily 10 percent
limit and Qatar Insurance rose 7.4 percent.
MSCI added both stocks to its emerging markets index for the
first time on Tuesday, surprising some analysts who said the
move may have to be reversed because the stocks lack liquidity.
Brokerage VTB Capital has estimated that index inclusion
will result in passive fund inflows of $59 million into Ezdan
and $26 million into Qatar Insurance. Active inflows could be
more than seven times greater.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, whose weighting in
MSCI's index was increased, climbed 1.3 percent and was the main
support for the emirate's bourse, which edged up 0.3
percent.
Developer Aldar Properties rose 0.4 percent after
it posted a 36 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on lower
costs and strong earnings from its rental business. The company
made 618 million dirhams ($168.3 million) in the quarter, while
SICO Bahrain had forecast a profit of 509 million dirhams.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's index lagged, inching up just 0.1 percent
as construction companies Drake and Scull International (DSI)
and Arabtec fell 3.0 and 1.2 percent.
DSI reported a 38 percent drop in first-quarter profit on
Thursday, missing an analyst's estimate as revenue fell, and it
warned that difficulties in Saudi Arabia would affect its
performance this year.
The firm also complained about a liquidity crunch in the
industry, a day after Arabtec posted a surprise first-quarter
loss.
Egypt's market dropped 2.6 percent to a five-month
low of 8,303 points, extending losses after MSCI's decision to
exclude Telecom Egypt from its emerging markets index.
Telecom Egypt tumbled 6.7 percent on Thursday after falling
its daily 10 percent limit in the previous session, and many
other Egyptian stocks also fell sharply.
With only three Egyptian companies - Commercial
International Bank (CIB), Talaat Moustafa Group
and Global Telecom - left in the MSCI index,
some analysts have said the country risks eventually being
excluded from the benchmark completely.
This concern has offset all the positive impact from
Egyptian first-quarter earnings, said Harshjit Oza, an analyst
at the Cairo-based Naeem brokerage.
"Fundamentally, companies have been doing very well," he
said.
CIB on Wednesday reported a 38 percent rise in first-quarter
profit, which was in line with the average estimate of analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
Talaat Moustafa, a property firm, posted a 17 percent
increase in quarterly profit, which was broadly in line with
Naeem's forecast.
Egypt's benchmark has strong technical support at 8,125
points, its December low.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 9,732 points.
DUBAI
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,073 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 4,630 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 12,516 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 2.6 percent to 8,303 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 6,357 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 6,362 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,392 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)