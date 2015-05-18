* Egypt's govt freezes plans for capital gains tax, stocks
surge
* Many names rise their daily 10 pct limits, may extend
rally
* UAE markets continue to seesaw, lacking catalysts
* Dubai Parks & Resorts jumps after breaking chart
resistance
* Qatar's Ezdan pulls back after surging on MSCI index
inclusion
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 18 Egypt's bourse posted its biggest
daily gain in 22 months on Monday after the government said it
had put on hold a new tax on capital gains from stock market
operations. Markets in the Gulf were narrowly mixed as a truce
in Yemen expired.
The Cairo index surged 6.5 percent to 8,798 points,
with all stocks positive. At least a dozen names, including blue
chips Talaat Moustafa Group and EFG Hermes,
surged their daily 10 percent limits, indicating the rally could
continue in the next session.
The government froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital
gains for two years, reversing a central component of its
economic reform agenda that investors had criticised. It kept in
place a 10 percent dividend tax.
The introduction of the new taxes last month sparked a
sell-off by disgruntled investors, who complained that tax
regulations were too complicated and would make the bourse less
competitive than other markets. The main Cairo index fell 5
percent in April.
Putting the tax on hold "translates to a reduction in the
cost of capital for investors in general - specifically,
Egyptian and Gulf investors," Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said
in a research note.
"At the same time, this also rules out earlier concerns over
the actual implementation of the capital gains tax and the
challenges that might arise on calculation and recoveries."
The Cairo index faces technical resistance at 8,860 points,
this month's peak; any clean break would trigger a minor double
bottom formed by the April and May lows and pointing up to
around 9,400 points.
SAUDI, UAE
Saudi Arabia's stock index inched down 0.1 percent
amid a mixed performance by local stocks after the Riyadh-led
coalition resumed air raids against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Although Yemen is not a big concern for Gulf financial
markets, renewed fighting and fears of escalation may have
affected the sentiment of retail investors slightly.
Saudi Basic Industries and National Commercial
Bank, the two biggest listed companies in the kingdom,
slipped 0.5 and 0.9 percent respectively.
Saudi Airlines Catering lost 1.0 percent as its
shares stopped carrying a quarterly dividend.
Dubai's stock index inched up 0.1 percent as local
stocks were mixed. Dubai Parks and Resorts was one of
the most traded stocks, surging 4.0 percent as it broke through
technical resistance at 1.02 dirhams, a level from which it
retreated a few times in April and May.
Shares in Egypt's Orascom Construction listed on the
NASDAQ Dubai exchange rose 4.1 percent, echoing the rally in
Cairo.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.7 percent as lenders
First Gulf Bank and Union National Bank
climbed 1.3 and 3.2 percent respectively.
Qatar's benchmark fell 0.5 percent as Ezdan Holding
pulled back 6.2 percent, after surging 26 percent over
the previous few days because of its inclusion in MSCI's
emerging markets index last week.
Oman's bourse edged up 0.3 percent but United Finance
fell 0.8 percent after Bank Nizwa said it
had withdrawn its proposal for a merger with the firm in the
face of rival bids.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 9,808 points.
DUBAI
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,072 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 4,614 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.5 percent to 12,472 points.
EGYPT
* The index surged 6.5 percent to 8,798 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 6,350 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,380 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,388 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)