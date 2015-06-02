* Amlak recovers from initial plunge to close flat
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi rebounds after passive fund
outflows
* Saudi oil minister reassures markets ahead of OPEC meeting
* Saudi's Bahri falls after bourse says stock closed to
foreigners
* Egypt emerges from extended profit-taking bout
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, June 2 Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday
after oil prices edged up and mortgage company Amlak Finance
, which dominated activity in Dubai, pared early losses
to close flat as it resumed trading following a suspension of
nearly six years.
Amlak, which was not bound by the usual daily fluctuation
limits on Tuesday, swung between a 23.5 percent loss and an 8.8
percent gain before closing at the same level where it had last
traded in November 2008.
It accounted for almost a third of the day's total traded
value on Dubai's bourse, whose main index rose 1.2
percent.
Trading in Amlak, part-owned by Dubai's biggest developer
Emaar Properties, was halted in 2008 as credit markets
dried up and the emirate's real estate prices crashed. The
shares plunged 79 percent in the six months before their
suspension.
The outlook for Amlak and the general business environment
has improved greatly since 2008, but the company still faces
financial pressures. It blamed amortisation charges for a 77
percent drop in first-quarter profit this year -- a sum of 911
million dirhams ($248 million) related to its restructuring will
be amortised over 12 years.
Emaar, which has a 45 percent stake in Amlak, according to
Thomson Reuters data, rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday. Most other
stocks in Dubai were also positive.
Abu Dhabi's bourse was up 0.6 percent as National
Bank of Abu Dhabi jumped 2.8 percent, recovering from
passive fund outflows last week which were caused by the
inclusion of new stocks in MSCI's emerging markets index.
Qatar's index inched up 0.1 percent and
petrochemicals firm Industries Qatar rose 1.3 percent,
tracking oil price gains.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Brent crude rose above $65 per barrel on Tuesday
because of firm demand after dipping in earlier trade on
expectations that OPEC would not cut output at its meeting this
week.
Also, Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi said late on
Monday that oil demand would pick up and tighten the market in
the second half of the year, while supply would decrease.
The main Saudi stock index edged up 0.2 percent and
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries added 0.5
percent.
Property developer Emaar Economic City rose 0.5
percent after announcing that one of its subsidiaries had
secured a 1.0 billion riyal ($267 million) murabaha financing
facility.
However, oil shipper Bahri fell 1.4 percent after
the stock exchange said it was one of five local companies in
which foreigners would not be able to buy shares when the market
opens to direct foreign investment this month.
The other four companies are real estate developers and
focus on the holy cities of Mecca and Medina; Saudi media have
previously reported that this could be a reason for restrictions
on ownership of their shares.
Egypt's benchmark added 1.2 percent as it rebounded
after declining for six sessions in a row. That profit-taking
bout was preceded by a rally due to news that the Cairo
government was suspending for two years the introduction of an
unpopular tax on capital gains.
Commercial International Bank, Egypt's biggest
listed lender, jumped 2.6 percent and was the main support.
Other blue chips were also positive. Property firm Talaat
Moustafa Group climbed 3.5 percent and Telecom Egypt
added 3.3 percent, rebounding from a sell-off caused
by its exclusion from MSCI's emerging markets index last month.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 9,717 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 3,990 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.6 percent to 4,590 points.
QATAR
* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 12,185 points.
EGYPT
* The index increased 1.2 percent to 8,848 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,298 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 6,458 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index added 0.2 percent to 1,363 points.
