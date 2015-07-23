* Emaar Malls profit growth slightly below analyst estimates

* Parent Emaar Properties, some other stocks in sector also slip

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rises on strong earnings

* Saudi investors chase insurance stocks, dumping blue chips

* Qatar edges up but foreign institutions remain net sellers

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, July 23 Gulf stock markets traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the operator of the region's biggest mall in Dubai slightly missed earnings forecasts and other bourses lacked strong positive catalysts.

Dubai's index was virtually flat, while Emaar Malls Group (EMG), which operates Dubai Mall, and its parent Emaar Properties fell 1.5 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

EMG reported a 43 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 412 million dirhams ($112.2 million). Investment bank EFG Hermes had forecast EMG would make 445 million dirhams and Naeem brokerage had expected 425 million. Quarter-on-quarter, EMG's net profit fell 5 percent.

But Naeem said the earnings miss had not changed its fundamental view on the company -- which it rates as a "hold" -- and its current valuation looked fair.

"We were expecting some sort of a moderate quarter-on-quarter weakness, and believe that the earnings miss is likely to have come from higher operating costs/overheads," Naeem commented.

"Overall, we believe that EMG has fared quite well, despite the ongoing macro headwinds such as falling crude prices, and a weaker euro, which we believe has had some sort of an impact on Dubai tourism."

Among other stocks, logistics firm Aramex rose 0.6 percent, extending gains on an expected fall in diesel prices due to United Arab Emirates domestic fuel price reforms announced on Wednesday. Union Properties added 0.8 percent after saying on Wednesday it planned three new projects worth 2 billion dirhams.

Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent and that emirate's biggest developer, Aldar Properties, fell 1.4 percent.

But Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank added 0.8 percent after beating estimates with a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit. It made 502.6 million dirhams, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 484 million dirhams. The bank also announced a rights issue on Thursday.

SAUDI, QATAR

Saudi Arabia's main index inched down 0.1 percent and Saudi Basic Industries Corp, down 1.7 percent, was the main drag. The company is expected to report second-quarter earnings on Sunday and some of its subsidiaries have already posted their own results.

Yanbu National Petrochemical Co and Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co have both reported year-on-year declines in second-quarter earnings, although the falls were not as big as some analysts had expected.

Electrical Industries Co fell 2.8 percent following a 55 percent drop in second-quarter profit.

The top gainers on Thursday were insurance companies United Cooperative Assurance, up 5.2 percent, and Buruj , which surged 4.7 percent. Both companies have posted second-quarter profits that compared with losses in the same period of 2014 and were significantly higher quarter-on-quarter.

Most other stocks in the sector also rose and the insurance sector index climbed 1.6 percent.

Qatar's bourse edged up 0.3 percent as local investors became more active, according to bourse data, and offset selling by foreign institutions which had driven the market down 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Foreign fund flows in the Gulf often reflect announced or expected shifts in stock weightings assigned by index compilers such as MSCI and FTSE.

Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' former telecoms monopoly, said last month that restrictions on who could own its shares would be partly lifted, opening the Gulf state's largest stock to foreign and institutional ownership for the first time. If this helps it win a place in MSCI's emerging markets index, other stocks in the UAE and Qatar may see outflows of money as their weightings decrease accordingly.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 9,373 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.04 percent to 4,201 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 4,900 points.

QATAR

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 11,945 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 6,287 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index added 0.4 percent to 1,337 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Keith Weir)