* Saudi Arabian banks rise ahead of U.S. Fed statement
* But Savola drops after disappointing financial report
* Dubai Islamic Bank climbs after beating earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi's Etisalat tumbles after Q2 profit slump
* Egypt extends rebound on positive macro, company news
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, July 29 Gulf stock markets diverged on
Wednesday, reflecting a mixed global backdrop and contrasting
corporate earnings, while Egypt's bourse jumped after a string
of positive news.
Chinese stock indexes, which had tumbled earlier this week,
rebounded, easing the jitters of investors globally. But Brent
crude oil prices, to which the Gulf oil exporting states
are sensitive, were down 0.5 percent at $53.06 per barrel.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index edged up 0.2
percent, supported by lenders such as Saudi British Bank
, which jumped 2.5 percent, and Al Rajhi Bank
, which rose 0.5 percent.
Local banks could benefit from an eventual interest rate
hike in the United States, which the U.S. Federal Reserve may
hint at after its meeting later in the day.
A significant portion of Islamic deposits in Saudi Arabia
carry no interest so if the country, whose currency is pegged to
the U.S. dollar, raises rates in line with the Fed, this would
boost banks' margins - though it could also slow lending growth.
Saudi Telecom rose 1.4 percent ahead of its
quarterly earnings report.
Middle East Paper Co rose 1.1 percent, having
filed a corrected earnings report after requesting a trading
suspension on Tuesday, when its shares tumbled 5.1 percent.
The firm had initially posted a 58 percent fall in
second-quarter earnings. In a corrected statement, it said that
because the selling shareholders would bear the costs of its May
initial public offer, the profit decline was in fact 33 percent.
The kingdom's biggest listed foodmaker, Savola Group
, tumbled 4.1 percent after reporting a 15.4 percent
fall in second-quarter net profit, missing analysts' forecasts,
and warned its third-quarter profit was likely to plunge.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's bourse edged up 0.5 percent. Dubai Islamic
Bank, the largest listed sharia-compliant lender in
the United Arab Emirates, added 2.1 percent after it beat
expectations with a 35-percent rise in second-quarter net profit
to 902 million dirhams ($246 million). Four analysts polled by
Reuters had on average forecast 804 million dirhams.
But Abu Dhabi fell 0.7 percent as heavyweight
telecoms firm Etisalat tumbled 5.4 percent, its
biggest daily drop since December 2012, after posting a
40-percent drop in second-quarter profit, citing troubles at its
Saudi Arabian affiliate Mobily and currency losses.
The Gulf's second-biggest telecoms operator by market value
made a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams, while analysts polled
by Reuters had forecast 2.16 billion.
Other Gulf markets moved very little, but Egypt's index
jumped 2.0 percent in a broad rally after positive
economic data and company news. The country's tourism revenue
rose 3.1 percent in the first half of 2015, from a year earlier,
the tourism minister said on Wednesday.
Pioneers Holding, which this week announced plans
to list its real-estate subsidiary Rooya, surged 4.9 percent.
EFG Hermes rose 4.4 percent on the last day its shares
entitled their holders to a 14.6 percent bonus share issue.
El Sewedy Electric rose 3.8 percent after
announcing that its subsidiary Iskraemeco Slovenia had won a
contract to deliver 1.6 million smart electricity meters worth
160 million euros ($176 million).
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,107 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,132 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.7 percent to 4,822 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 11,822 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 2.0 percent to 8,106 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.2 percent to 6,245 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.01 percent to 6,556 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 1,332 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Pravin Char)