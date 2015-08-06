* Saudi's SABIC is main drag on index

* Mobily continues post-earnings slide

* Property-related stocks in Dubai pull back after strong gains

* Etisalat drops as competitor du says fixed-line market opens up

* Qatar's Mesaieed falls on sharp H1 profit decline

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI, Aug 6 Most Gulf stock markets fell on Thursday as Brent oil dipped below $50 per barrel again, and Saudi Arabia led losses after a suicide bomb attack in the southwest of the country killed 17 members of a state security unit.

The main Saudi index was down about 1 percent before news of the attack and then slid further, closing 1.6 percent down at a four-month low of 8,655 points. Petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, down 2.3 percent, was the main drag on the benchmark.

Banking and consumer blue chips were also soft. Top lender National Commercial Bank fell 0.9 percent and food maker Savola Group dropped 2.3 percent.

Telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) fell 3.1 percent. The stock has now plunged 14.5 percent since the firm revised earnings for more than two years and posted a second-quarter loss last week.

UAE, QATAR

Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.2 percent as telecommunications operator Etisalat dropped 3.2 percent. Its competitor, Dubai-listed du, said on Wednesday the United Arab Emirates had started to open its fixed-line consumer telecommunications market to competition.

Du, whose shares rose as much as 0.8 percent early on Thursday before closing 0.2 percent lower in a broad sell-off, had been largely confined to the newer areas of Dubai until it started offering fixed-line consumer services across the whole country last month, stepping up competition with Etisalat, du chief executive Osman Sultan told a conference call.

Dubai's index fell 1.0 percent as property-related stocks pulled back after surging in the previous session. DAMAC Properties, the most traded stock, fell 1.4 percent, having risen its daily 15 percent limit on Wednesday, when the company said it had more than tripled its second-quarter profit.

Budget carrier Air Arabia fell 1.8 percent after it reported a 13.6 percent drop in second-quarter net profit to 146.2 million dirhams ($39.8 million). That was better than analysts had expected - on average they had predicted 133.7 million dirhams - but revenues at the airline fell, apparently because of price competition.

Dubai port operator DP World added 1.3 percent; it has gained 5.9 percent since July 28, when it announced plans for a $1.6 billion Jebel Ali port upgrade and reported a 4 percent increase in container volumes for the first half.

Qatar's bourse fell 0.6 percent. Mesaieed Petrochemical slid 1.3 percent after announcing its net profit fell 55 percent to 403 million riyals ($110.7 million) in the first half of this year.

But Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan edged up 0.3 percent after Moody's changed its outlook on the bank's long-term issuer ratings to positive from stable.

"In addition to the bank's growing diversification, our positive outlook is also driven by our expectation that the bank will continue to post strong overall financial performance, supported by Qatari government spending and the overall solid operating environment," the credit rating agency said.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.6 percent to 8,655 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.0 percent to 4,123 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,835 points.

QATAR

* The index lost 0.6 percent to 11,770 points.

KUWAIT

* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 6,249 points.

OMAN

* The index was flat at 6,430 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index inched up 0.1 percent to 1,333 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Andrew Heavens)