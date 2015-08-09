* Consumer stocks lift Saudi Arabia's bourse
* POS sales, cash withdrawals surged during Ramadan - data
* Dubai's DAMAC extends gains after tripling Q2 profit
* Egypt pulls back after strong week
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 9 Most Gulf stock markets extended
losses on Sunday on weaker oil prices, but Saudi Arabia edged up
following a sharp fall last week.
The main Saudi index fell as much as 1.1 percent
during the day, hitting a fresh four-month low of 8,561 points,
but then turned around and rose 0.5 percent. It tumbled 4.9
percent last week.
Foodmaker Savola Group was the main gainer,
jumping 2.6 percent to 68.00 riyals as it rebounded from
technical support at 65.50 riyals, the low it hit in June and
March.
Another food firm, Almarai, in which Savola has a
36.5 percent stake, rose 1.6 percent. Retailer Jarir Marketing
climbed 1.9 percent.
Financial news website Argaam.com, citing central bank data,
said on Sunday that point-of-sale (POS) transactions in Saudi
Arabia, which include payments through ATMs, debit and credit
cards, rose 12.3 percent year-on-year during the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan, which ended in mid-July. Cash withdrawals from
ATMs rose 16 percent.
The figures point to a potentially strong third quarter for
consumer-focused businesses.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index fell 0.6 percent, with most stocks in
the red, although developer DAMAC Properties, the
most traded stock, rose 0.8 percent after announcing last week
that its second-quarter profit had more than tripled.
Other property-related stocks did not perform so well. Emaar
Properties, the emirate's biggest listed developer,
and builder Arabtec fell 1.3 percent each.
Meanwhile, Gulf Navigation jumped 2.9 percent
after announcing a 172 percent increase in profit for the first
half of 2015 and a settlement deal with one of its major
creditors, Nordic American Tankers, under which it will issue
mandatory convertible bonds worth 37.34 million dirhams ($10.2
million).
Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 0.6 percent as most blue
chips declined, including lenders First Gulf Bank, down
1.0 percent, and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which
fell 1.4 percent.
Qatar shed 1.4 percent and heavyweight Industries
Qatar, whose petrochemicals business has suffered from
the plunge in oil prices, dropped 2.5 percent.
Oman's index slipped 0.4 percent. Renaissance
Services tumbled 5.6 percent after it said it would
continue repurchasing its mandatory convertible bonds.
The company said it had bought back the first tranche for a
price of 0.151 rials ($0.39), a premium to the bond's last
quoted price of 0.145 rials.
Egypt's benchmark fell 1.1 percent, with most
stocks in the red. The index gained 3.8 percent last week in the
run-up to the launch of the New Suez Canal, which the government
hopes will boost state revenues by allowing heavier traffic
along the shortest marine route between Europe and Asia.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.5 percent to 8,699 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 4,098 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 4,809 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 1.4 percent to 11,610 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 8,011 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.4 percent to 6,271 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 6,408 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,333 points.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)