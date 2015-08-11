* Petrochemicals fall after short-lived oil rally * Large banks, M&A deal support Dubai's bourse * Qatari lender Masraf Al Rayan rises after govt deal * Egypt's GB Auto tumbles on Q2 results By Olzhas Auyezov DUBAI, Aug 11 Gulf stock markets were mixed on Tuesday, with some lifted by bank stocks and others weighed down by stocks losing early gains due to a renewed decline in oil prices, dashing hopes of a sustained rally. Oil fell on Tuesday after China devalued the yuan in an effort to prop up economic growth, weighing on the outlook for oil demand in the world's top energy consumer. In addition, OPEC on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2015 oil supplies from non-member countries, a sign that oil's price collapse is taking longer to hit North American shale and other competing sources than previously thought. Saudi Arabia's main index fell 0.9 percent and the heavyweight petrochemical sector index lost just as much. Telecommunications operator Mobily weighed on the benchmark, tumbling 4.4 percent. The stock surged 5.5 percent in the previous session when bargain hunters sought to make the most of a sharp drop triggered by a revision of earnings. Al Tayyar Travel Group fell 1.6 percent after the Capital Market Authority fined the company 200,000 riyals ($53,000) for failing to disclose the extension of a contract with the Ministry of Education. Dubai's index, inched up 0.1 percent to 4,073 points but closed well below its intraday high of 4,099 points. It was buoyed by a trio of large lenders: Dubai Islamic Bank , which rose 1.1 percent, Emirates NBD, up 1.5 percent, and Mashreq, which added 1.7 percent. Healthcare firm Amanat Holding rose 1.5 percent after announcing a purchase of a 35 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's Sukoon International Holding, which runs a specialised care facility, for 180 million riyals ($48 million). Abu Dhabi's bourse egded down 0.2 percent, while Qatar outperformed the region and climbed 0.9 percent. One of the main supports of the Doha index was Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, which this week signed a deal with the government to provide 1.8 billion riyals ($494 million) of financing for a large logistics project in the country's south. Oman's market edged down 0.3 percent and Renaissance Services tumbled 4.4 percent after announcing on Monday that it had swung to a net loss of 1.9 million rials ($5 million) in the first half of this year. It made 10.9 million rials in the same period of 2015. Egypt's index climbed 0.7 percent after a drop in inflation reported on Monday prompted analysts to speculate about a potential interest rate cut. However, auto distributor GB Auto tumbled 5.3 percent after announcing that its second-quarter net profit before minority interests had dropped 65 percent from the same period last year due to a shortage of foreign currency and a particularly soft market in Iraq. Beltone Financial Holding slid 1.5 percent after posting a 27.7 percent decline in second-quarter profit. TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index fell 0.9 percent to 8,758 points. DUBAI * The index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,073 points. ABU DHABI * The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,816 points. QATAR * The index rose 0.9 percent to 11,788 points. EGYPT * The index added 0.7 percent to 8,083 points. KUWAIT * The index slipped 0.07 percent to 6,294 points. OMAN * The index egded down 0.3 percent to 6,401 points. BAHRAIN * The index added 0.02 percent to 1,334 points. (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)