* Saudi's Al Ahsa Development drops on back tax claim
* UAE bourses underperform after several poor Q2 results
* Gulf markets may continue adjusting to cheaper oil -
analyst
* Egypt slips as property firms post mixed earnings
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 13 Most Middle East stock markets
edged down on Thursday as a brief rebound in oil prices failed
to improve investor sentiment and a series of disappointing
earnings announcements dragged down bourses in the United Arab
Emirates.
Saudi Arabia's main index slipped 0.3 percent, with
most stocks giving up early gains and sliding into negative
territory.
The kingdom's biggest listed foodmaker, Savola Group
, edged down 2.6 percent and National Commercial Bank,
the largest Saudi Arabian lender, lost 0.6 percent.
Al Ahsa Development dropped 2.6 percent after
saying it had been hit with a back tax claim of 82.8 million
riyals ($22.1 million), which plans to appeal.
Dubai's index fell 0.9 percent and Emaar Properties
, the emirate's largest listed developer, lost 1.8
percent, becoming the main drag on the benchmark.
Islamic mortgage lender Amlak Finance, in which
Emaar is the biggest shareholder, also fell 1.8 percent after it
reported an 87 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.
Abu Dhabi's bourse lost 0.7 percent and Abu Dhabi
National Energy Company (TAQA) tumbled 4.3 percent
after swinging to a net loss of 421 million dirhams ($114.7
million) in the second quarter.
Investment firm Waha Capital fell 2.4 percent,
having posted a 85 percent drop in quarterly profit due to a
large one-off gain a year earlier.
"I think that so far markets have been very resilient to the
fall of oil prices," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset
management at The National Investors in Abu Dhabi, adding that
this has left room for further correction.
"I expect the market to be weak in the coming weeks."
Qatar's index rose 0.7 percent with most blue chips
positive. Heavyweight petrochemicals and steel conglomerate
Industries Qatar added 0.4 percent.
Egypt's bourse edged down 0.4 percent with most
stocks declining. Property developer Amer Group
dropped 2.0 percent after posting a 98 percent drop in
second-quarter profit.
But its competitor Palm Hills added 0.8 percent,
having reported a four-fold increase in second-quarter earnings.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,684 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 3,985 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index lost 0.7 percent to 4,730 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.7 percent to 11,858 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 7,880 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 6,301 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.03 percent to 6,319 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched down 0.09 percent to 1,335 points.
(Editing by William Hardy)